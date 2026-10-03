National | Politics

Billboard collapses at NPP delegates conference, 4 vehicles damaged

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 October 2026 7:39pm
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A billboard bearing the image of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairperson aspirant Boakye Agyarko reportedly fell at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, damaging four vehicles parked at the venue.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, as party supporters and delegates gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

The billboard reportedly collapsed onto the parked vehicles, causing damage to the affected cars.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in connection with the incident.

Further details on the cause of the billboard’s collapse and the extent of the damage to the vehicles were not immediately available.

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