Billboard collapses at NPP delegates conference, 4 vehicles damaged

A billboard bearing the image of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairperson aspirant Boakye Agyarko reportedly fell at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, damaging four vehicles parked at the venue.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, as party supporters and delegates gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

An unfortunate incident has occurred near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after a structure around the stadium collapsed, damaging several vehicles belonging to delegates attending the NPP National Delegates Conference.



[: Kwaku Frimpong] pic.twitter.com/3f38XM3CQo — SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 3, 2026

The billboard reportedly collapsed onto the parked vehicles, causing damage to the affected cars.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in connection with the incident.

Further details on the cause of the billboard’s collapse and the extent of the damage to the vehicles were not immediately available.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.