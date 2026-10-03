Billboard collapses at NPP delegates conference, 4 vehicles damaged

Audio By Carbonatix
A billboard bearing the image of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairperson aspirant Boakye Agyarko reportedly fell at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, damaging four vehicles parked at the venue.
The incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, as party supporters and delegates gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.
An unfortunate incident has occurred near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after a structure around the stadium collapsed, damaging several vehicles belonging to delegates attending the NPP National Delegates Conference.— SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 3, 2026
[: Kwaku Frimpong] pic.twitter.com/3f38XM3CQo
The billboard reportedly collapsed onto the parked vehicles, causing damage to the affected cars.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in connection with the incident.
Further details on the cause of the billboard’s collapse and the extent of the damage to the vehicles were not immediately available.
Latest Stories
-
NPP election: We thank NDC for making the attempt; we never expected them to show up – Karbo says after boycott
35 seconds
-
Tennessee prison chief to resign after Christa Pike’s failed execution
26 minutes
-
Free SHS suffering under NDC gov’t- Dr Bawumia
44 minutes
-
NSA cannot manage all Ghana’s sports facilities alone – Ampofo Ankrah
46 minutes
-
MoH announces mop-up recruitment for health professionals
48 minutes
-
Turn Saltpond history into economic opportunity – Stakeholders
49 minutes
-
Ampofo Ankrah opens up on ‘constant and unrelenting’ pressure at NSA
1 hour
-
I expect to win NPP Vice Chairman race – Nana B
1 hour
-
NDC’s failed 24-Hour Economy has become 24-Hour demolition – Dr. Bawumia
1 hour
-
Stampede at NPP conference leaves three injured in Kumasi
2 hours
-
Use power to serve Ghanaians, not to intimidate – Okoe Boye to NDC
2 hours
-
“I’ll have no honour if your arrears are not paid by October 30,” Haruna Iddrisu tells teachers
2 hours
-
Billboard collapses at NPP delegates conference, 4 vehicles damaged
2 hours
-
NPP Delegates Congress: The 14 approved constitutional amendments
2 hours
-
EOCO’s handling of arrests could cost NDC power – Kpebu
2 hours