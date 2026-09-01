2024 defeat was due to demoralised base, poor preparation – Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, has attributed the party’s defeat in the 2024 general election partly to inadequate preparation and a lack of motivation among its grassroots supporters.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, August 31, Mr Agyarko said there was a general sense of demoralisation within the party ahead of the election, which affected its ability to effectively mobilise its base and mount a strong campaign.

“Our base was not motivated, and there was inadequate preparation for the 2024 election. There was a general sense of demoralisation within the party, which contributed to our defeat,” he said.

Mr Agyarko, who is seeking to lead the party as National Chairman, said his priority would be to rebuild the confidence and commitment of the grassroots ahead of the 2028 general election.

He pledged to work to unite and strengthen the party while supporting its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the NPP’s efforts to return to power.

“I will do everything possible to help Dr Bawumia win power in 2028,” he said.

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