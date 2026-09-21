St Peter’s old boys kick off 70th anniversary journey with ‘Run to 70’

Audio By Carbonatix
The journey to St Peter’s Senior High School’s 70th anniversary has begun, with old boys trading their usual routines for a morning of walking, jogging and aerobics.
The event, dubbed “Run to 70 – Every Step Counts,” brought together members of the St Peter’s Old Boys Association and other members of the PERSCO community at the University of Ghana on Saturday, September 19.
The activity formed part of a series of programmes planned to build momentum towards the school’s 70th anniversary in 2027.
But for participants, the morning was about more than physical exercise.
It offered old schoolmates an opportunity to reconnect, relive the camaraderie they shared as students and strengthen the bonds within the PERSCO community.
Global President of the St Peter’s Old Boys Association, David Adade Boafo, said the event was designed to bring old students together as preparations for the anniversary gather pace.
“The real essence of the event is to drive traction towards our 70. Our 70th anniversary is next year, but we want to build momentum towards that,” he said.
He said the walk was also intended to revive the sense of togetherness among old students.
“So this was to gather us together and remind ourselves of the love we had for each other when we were in school, bring the camaraderie together, and then use that vim and that momentum to build up a 70th anniversary that will be good for all of us.”
The morning featured walking, jogging and aerobics, allowing participants to stay active while reconnecting with former schoolmates.
Chairman of the 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, Ing. Patrick Okoto, described the event as the beginning of a year-long programme leading up to the anniversary.
“Today is the run to 70. We termed it run, walk or jog. Every step counts,” he said.
The anniversary programme will continue with an official launch in October, followed by a mega homecoming in December and Founders’ Day activities in February 2027.
The celebrations will culminate in a week-long programme in October 2027.
For the organisers, however, the anniversary is also an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for the school.
The association is planning to expand the school’s dining hall and modernise its kitchen and pantry as part of its major anniversary legacy project.
As the old boys took their first steps towards the milestone, the message from the opening activity was clear — the journey to 70 has begun, one step at a time.
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