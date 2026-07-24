Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang yesterday joined the 70th-anniversary celebration of Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., where she delivered the keynote address and called for stronger city-to-city partnerships across Africa to drive sustainable economic development.

Speaking on Thursday, July 23, on the theme "Forging Stronger Partnerships in Africa for Sustainable Economic Development," the Vice President highlighted the importance of city diplomacy in promoting development, strengthening institutions and fostering lasting international relationships.

She said partnerships between cities continue to offer practical solutions to shared challenges while creating opportunities for investment and mutual learning.

"City-to-city partnerships continue to provide solutions to shared challenges and create opportunities for investment and mutual learning."

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening local governance through decentralisation, noting that the government's Reset Agenda places Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) at the centre of national development.

She said that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, local assemblies are being given greater resources and responsibility to improve the delivery of education, healthcare, infrastructure and other essential public services.

The Vice President also highlighted Ghana's strategic role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, describing it as a unique platform for expanding collaboration between African cities.

According to her, "city diplomacy can catalyse trade, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation, and investment, while creating pathways for young people."

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further emphasised the importance of cultural and educational exchanges in strengthening ties between communities. She said Ghana's longstanding commitment to reconnecting with the African diaspora demonstrates how people-to-people engagement can develop into enduring partnerships that contribute meaningfully to development.

She also urged greater cooperation among municipalities as cities grapple with common challenges such as rapid urbanisation, climate change, waste management, public health and disaster preparedness.

The Vice President said municipalities must work more closely to share knowledge, strengthen institutional capacity and develop practical solutions that improve the quality of life of their citizens.

Congratulating Sister Cities International on its 70th anniversary, she said, "I congratulate Sister Cities International on seventy years of global friendship and cooperation and reaffirm Ghana's commitment to partnerships that promote sustainable development, institutional learning, economic opportunity, and shared prosperity."

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