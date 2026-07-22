Photos: Mahama joins African leaders at AU health summit opening ceremony

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has joined fellow African leaders at the opening of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Health in Accra, calling for renewed commitment to achieving universal health coverage and ending preventable diseases across the continent.
Addressing delegates at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 22, President Mahama said Africa's modern struggle extends beyond poverty and inequality to confronting the diseases and health challenges that continue to limit the potential of millions of people.
The President urged African leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the summit to pursue bold, home-grown solutions that will place the continent firmly in control of its health future. He stressed the need to strengthen health systems, expand access to quality healthcare, and mobilise greater investment in the sector.
President Mahama also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the outcomes of the summit translate into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.
He said the success of the meeting should be reflected in better-equipped health facilities, improved access to medicines, timely diagnosis, and better care for mothers and children across the continent.
Below are some photos from the opening ceremony:
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