Photos: Vice President joins Wesley Girls to unveil logo for school’s 190th anniversary celebrations

Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has joined the Wesley Girls' High School community for the unveiling of the official logo for the school's 190th anniversary celebrations, describing the occasion as a tribute to generations of women whose vision transformed girls' education in Ghana.

In a post shared on her official Facebook page, the Vice President said the ceremony, held under the theme "Honouring Our Roots, Igniting Tomorrow," marked the beginning of a year-long celebration of the school's nearly two centuries of excellence.

She paid tribute to the pioneering women whose vision and unwavering belief in educating girls laid the foundation for the institution's enduring legacy.

According to her, long before conversations about gender equality became widespread, these women had already invested in empowering girls to lead, serve and transform society.

"We are beneficiaries of a future they imagined and nurtured," she stated.

The Vice President also acknowledged the often-overlooked contributions of the school's support staff, including drivers, caterers, grounds staff, cleaners, administrative personnel and others, saying their dedication had been equally vital to the Wesley Girls story.

Reflecting on the milestone, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate 190 years of God's faithfulness while honouring the sacrifices of those who came before.

She noted that many of those whose efforts shaped the school were never students themselves but remained committed to creating opportunities that have benefited generations of young women.

The Vice President further expressed appreciation to the school administration, the 190th Anniversary Planning Committee and everyone involved in organising the logo unveiling, saying their efforts had laid the foundation for what promises to be a memorable celebration.

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