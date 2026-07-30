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Photos: Vice President opens APSA 2026 Conference in Accra

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  30 July 2026 3:19pm
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Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Thursday attended and officially opened the 7th Annual Conference of the Africa Pension Supervisors Association (APSA) 2026 in Accra.

The conference, hosted by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), brought together pension regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners and delegates from across Africa to discuss the future of pension systems on the continent.

In her remarks, the Vice President called for more inclusive and resilient pension systems capable of meeting the needs of Africa's ageing population while expanding retirement protection to workers in the informal sector.

She also highlighted the importance of digital innovation, stronger cross-border cooperation and good governance in strengthening pension administration across Africa.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended APSA and the NPRA for organising the conference and expressed confidence that the discussions would contribute to building stronger and more sustainable pension systems for the continent.

Below are more photos from the conference:

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