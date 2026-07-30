Academic City lecturer selected for University of Michigan AI fellowship

Dr Ali Abubakar, a computational Science lecturer at Academic City University, has been selected for the prestigious Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science African Faculty Fellowship at the Michigan Institute for Data and AI in Society (MIDAS) at the University of Michigan, USA.

The highly competitive fellowship will see Dr Abubakar undertake a one-year postdoctoral research training programme at the University of Michigan, one of the world's leading research institutions.

The fellowship is designed to strengthen artificial intelligence research capacity among African scholars and foster collaborative scientific innovation to address global challenges.

Dr Abubakar was selected through a rigorous international process that involved outstanding researchers from across Africa, underscoring his reputation in the field of artificial intelligence and data science.

The fellowship is expected to provide him with the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research, collaborate with leading AI scientists and contribute to advancing the application of artificial intelligence in scientific discovery and societal development.

Commenting on the fellowship, Dr Ali Abubakar described his selection as a significant achievement not only for his career but also for Academic City University and Ghana's higher education sector.

He said the recognition reflects Academic City's commitment to strengthening the capacity of its faculty and promoting a tertiary education that addresses real-world challenges.

According to him, the fellowship aligns with the university's vision of producing globally competitive graduates and academics while strengthening international research collaborations in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, and advanced engineering.

"The fellowship aligns with Academic City's vision of producing globally competitive graduates and academics while strengthening international research partnerships in these critical areas," he stated.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs at Academic City, Dr Sena Agbodjah, congratulated Dr Abubakar on the achievement, describing it as evidence of the university's growing reputation for academic excellence.

She said Academic City remains committed to positioning itself as a leading innovation-driven university in Africa through sustained investments in research, industry partnerships and future-oriented academic programmes.

Dr Agbodjah was optimistic that the fellowship would further elevate the university's international profile while contributing significantly to the advancement of artificial intelligence research capacity across Africa.

"We are proud of Dr Abubakar's achievement and believe this fellowship will not only strengthen Academic City's global standing but also contribute meaningfully to the development of AI research on the African continent," she said.

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