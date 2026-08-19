‘Gold cannot save you at 2am’ – Obuobia Darko challenges mining giants to invest in healthcare

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has issued a powerful challenge to Ghana's mining industry to redefine its social responsibility by investing not only in roads, schools and boreholes, but in the healthcare systems that keep mining communities alive.

Speaking at the National Mining Dialogue 2026 in Accra under the theme "Rethinking the Social License to Operate," Ms Darko-Opoku told mining executives, investors and policymakers that the true wealth of Ghana is not buried beneath the soil, but found in its people.

"You do not extract value from the soil. You extract value through people," she said.

She warned that when the health of a nation fails, every industry, including mining, ultimately suffers.

'At 2 am, money cannot buy time'

The Administrator challenged the assumption that wealth provides immunity from Ghana's healthcare challenges. She painted the picture of a sudden heart attack in the middle of the night, when there may be no time to fly a patient to London or Johannesburg, no matter how wealthy the family is.

"At 2am, money cannot buy time. In a medical emergency, your wealth does not save you; the infrastructure nearest to you does," she said.

She recounted the devastating reality of families who spend decades building modest lives, only for a diagnosis such as prostate cancer to wipe out their savings, force them to sell property and leave them borrowing desperately to keep a loved one alive.

For many families outside Accra, she said the situation becomes even more painful when they are told the equipment needed to save their loved one simply does not exist nearby.

By the time they travel across regions in search of treatment, she said, "the family is financially ruined, the patient is significantly weaker, and the cost of treatment has doubled."

Ms Darko-Opoku revealed worrying findings from a nationwide needs assessment conducted by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund across teaching, regional and referral hospitals.

According to the assessment, Ghana's public tertiary health sector had only two functional MRI machines, five mammogram machines and two public radiotherapy machines for cancer treatment. The entire northern sector, she added, had only two practising cardiologists without the appropriate equipment, serving millions of people.

The consequences, she said, are measured not merely in statistics, but in human lives.

Turning directly to Ghana's mining industry, the GMTF Administrator challenged companies to move beyond the traditional definition of Corporate Social Responsibility.

For decades, she noted, mining companies have demonstrated their commitment to host communities through projects such as schools, boreholes and roads. But the time has come, she argued, to raise the bar.

"A true Social License cannot simply mean, 'The community tolerates our presence.' It must mean, 'Because this company operates here, our people live longer, healthier lives,'" she said.

She reminded mining companies that their host communities are more than coordinates on concession maps; they are families whose lives can be transformed by access to specialised healthcare.

She asked industry leaders to imagine a mining company being able to tell a community: "We didn't just extract gold from your soil. We built the regional Cancer Centre that saved your mother. We installed the Cath Lab that saved your chief."

"That is not CSR," she declared. "That is an unshakable, generational Social License."

The Administrator invited mining companies to partner with the GMTF to map healthcare needs in their operational areas, co-invest in urgently needed medical equipment, sponsor the training of specialists and build healthcare infrastructure capable of serving communities long after mining operations have ended.

Ms Darko-Opoku ended with an emotional reminder to corporate leaders about the legacy they will ultimately leave behind.

Years from now, she said, "History may not remember how many ounces of gold they extracted, their quarterly profits or the contracts they signed. But families will remember the hospital that saved a father. A child will remember the equipment that helped a mother survive cancer. A doctor will remember the company that provided the tools to save a life".

"The gold beneath our soil is valuable. But Ghana's greatest resource has never been underground. Ghana's greatest resource is the Ghanaian," she said.

She called on corporate Ghana, particularly the mining sector, to help build a new legacy; one measured not only in gold extracted from the earth, but in lives saved above it.

"Let us rethink the Social License. Let us build a legacy of health, dignity and survival. Because when life is on the line, none of us can stand alone," she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.