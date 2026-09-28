Mancini enjoys first win since return as Italy boss

Brentford defender Michael Kayode marked his international debut with a goal for Italy

Roberto Mancini got his first win following his return as Italy manager as they beat Turkey in the Nations League.

The 61-year-old was appointed for a second time last month after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso in April, when the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

Mancini previously managed Italy from 2018 until 2023 and won Euro 2020 after beating England in the final at Wembley.

He suffered disappointment in the first game on his return with a home loss to Belgium on Friday, prompting questions over whether failure to qualify for the World Cup was still hanging over the nation.

But this was a much-improved display as Italy raced into a three-goal lead in the first half.

Brentford defender Michael Kayode scored on his international debut, getting his side's third after running on to Pio Esposito's pass and cutting inside before finding the back of the net.

Alessandro Bastoni had given Italy a ninth-minute lead when he turned in from a corner, before Davide Frattesi added a second when he fired home after Kayode's shot had been parried.

Turkey, managed by former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, were booed off by their fans at half-time as they continued their poor form from the World Cup, where they exited at the group stage.

The hosts did get a goal back early in the second half when Baris Alper Yilmaz swept in his sixth international goal, but poor defending proved their undoing once again as the visitors swiftly restored their healthy advantage in the 50th minute.

After Sandro Tonali's shot hit the post, Esposito was there to head in the rebound.

Turkey, to their credit, battled hard to get back into the game, but the damage had been done in the first half as they remain pointless after two games, while Italy have three.

Can Mancini restore Azzurri to past glories?

Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup meant they had not played at international football's showpiece event since 2014.

Mancini's Euro 2020 success will provide fans with hope he can guide the nation back to the finals at the very least.

While this scoreline in Bursa will provide encouragement, it is difficult to say just how good Mancini's Italy were, with Turkey having largely been the architects of their own downfall in a dreadful first-half display.

The hosts improved after the break and had several chances to score after Yilmaz's goal.

Ultimately, Italy deserved the success following an impressive first half, but a visit to Group 1 leaders France on Friday will provide a clearer indication of how much work will still be needed for Mancini and his men to restore them back among the elite footballing nations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.