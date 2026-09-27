Germany still winless under Klopp after loss to Greece

Klopp has signed a four-year deal as Germany head coach

Jurgen Klopp's wait for his first win as Germany boss continued as his side were upset at home by Greece in the Nations League.

The former Liverpool manager was taking charge of his second match as head coach after a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Germany were beaten in Augsburg by Dimitrios Kourbelis' 74th-minute goal after the midfielder's shot from the edge of the box deflected in off Joshua Kimmich.

Despite dominating, the hosts - who had a much-changed side and brought on Florian Wirtz from the bench - failed to find a goal.

Greece are ranked 41st in the world and had never beaten Germany across their 10 previous meeting before Sunday evening (seven losses and three draws).

Klopp, 59, was appointed on a four-year deal in July, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who resigned after Germany's shock World Cup defeat by Paraguay in the last 32.

They are now winless in four matches since beating Ivory Coast in their second group game at this summer's World Cup.

The result meant Greece returned to the top of Nations League Group 2, having beaten Serbia on Thursday and well-positioned to reach the quarter-finals.

By defeating Germany, ranked 12th in the world, they recorded their biggest win by world rankings since they beat England at Wembley in 2024 when the Three Lions were ranked fourth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.