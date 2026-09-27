Audio By Carbonatix
Defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC came from behind to record their first league win of the season on Sunday.
The Tarkwa-based side thumped Basake Holy Stars 4-1 in the Western derby.
Patrick Ocran gave Basake the lead in the 14th minute.
However, Medeama responded strongly to ensure they picked up all three points.
Prince Owusu drew Ibrahim Tanko's side level in the 26th minute before Emmanuel Annor completed the turnaround a minute later. Kelvin Nkrumah added a third in the 30th minute, with Kingsley Braye completing a remarkable first-half blitz.
The emphatic victory gives the Mauve and Yellows a much-needed boost after their early-season struggles.
Watch highlights of the game below:
Ghana Premier League Highlights: Medeama SC vs Basake Holy Stars FC | 4-1 | #GPL pic.twitter.com/mc6Gsca9zA— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) September 27, 2026
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2026/27: Medeama ease past Basake Holy Stars
32 minutes
-
Appiah Adomako writes: Why DVLA must stop treating every expired licence holder as delinquent
35 minutes
-
Localization must transfer decision-making power, not just project responsibilities
45 minutes
-
Modernising Ghana’s traditional markets through the 24-Hour Economy markets initiative
47 minutes
-
New economy will boost local production and create jobs – Finance Minister
53 minutes
-
Real-Time VAT on cross-border digital services – not a new tax and does not violate double taxation principle
2 hours
-
Digitalisation, AI key to Ghana’s tourism transformation – GHATOF
2 hours
-
Stronger GTA-private sector partnership needed to grow tourism – GHATOF
2 hours
-
Amazon eyes Ghana for broadband expansion after talks with Mahama
3 hours
-
National Investment Quiz 2026: Six schools qualify for quarter-finals
3 hours
-
‘Do not let Russia pay for its madness with lives of your people’ – Zelensky to Ghana, 46 other countries
3 hours
-
6,079 promotion cases fully processed and paid – CAGD says amid nationwide teachers’ strike
4 hours
-
Teacher unions to meet government Monday over nationwide strike
4 hours
-
Photo story: Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic wraps up after three days of housing solutions, expert engagement
4 hours
-
National Peace Council urges investment in youth to sustain Ghana’s peace
4 hours