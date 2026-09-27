Football | National

GPL 2026/27: Medeama ease past Basake Holy Stars

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  27 September 2026 10:27pm
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Defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC came from behind to record their first league win of the season on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based side thumped Basake Holy Stars 4-1 in the Western derby.

Patrick Ocran gave Basake the lead in the 14th minute.

However, Medeama responded strongly to ensure they picked up all three points.

Prince Owusu drew Ibrahim Tanko's side level in the 26th minute before Emmanuel Annor completed the turnaround a minute later. Kelvin Nkrumah added a third in the 30th minute, with Kingsley Braye completing a remarkable first-half blitz.

The emphatic victory gives the Mauve and Yellows a much-needed boost after their early-season struggles.

Watch highlights of the game below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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