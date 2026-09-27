‘Do not let Russia pay for its madness with lives of your people’ – Zelensky to Ghana, 46 other countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ghana and 46 other countries to protect their citizens from being recruited by Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Zelenskyy said Russia was using nationals from 47 countries in the conflict, naming Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa among them.

He said some of the foreign nationals had ended up in Russia through what he described as “deception and tricks”, while others were being sent to the battlefield.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had also received requests from some countries seeking the return of particular prisoners of war.

He appealed directly to representatives of the countries whose citizens he said were being drawn into the conflict, urging them to take steps to protect their nationals.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries: You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them. And do not let them end up on another front.

Do not let Putin drag you into his war. Do not let Russia put out its fires, cover up its shame, and pay for its madness with the lives of your people. Limit his room to act. Limit his money. Limit his war.”

The Ukrainian leader's remarks specifically put Ghana among the countries he said had nationals involved in Russia's war effort.

Zelenskyy did not provide a breakdown in his UN address of how many Ghanaian nationals he believed were involved, nor did he give details of the circumstances under which individual Ghanaians may have been recruited.

His comments come amid broader international concerns over the involvement of foreign nationals in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The UN General Assembly's 81st session is being held in New York, with the General Debate running from September 22 to 28, 2026.

In August, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said 62 Ghanaians have been killed, and 15 others remain missing in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to stop the illegal recruitment of Ghanaian youth into the conflict and protect them from recruitment networks operating in Russia.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed the figures during his ongoing official visit to Russia, where he held bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, the Minister said Ghana was particularly concerned about the recruitment of young Ghanaians who are reportedly lured to Russia under various circumstances before being enlisted to fight in the war.

He said the issue featured prominently in his discussions with the Russian authorities, who had committed to working with Ghana to prevent the illegal enlistment of Ghanaian nationals into the conflict.

Mr Ablakwa said the Ghanaian government would continue to pursue diplomatic and advocacy efforts to disrupt recruitment networks and protect Ghanaian youth from being drawn into the war.

“This is not our war, and it should not be claiming Ghanaian lives,” he said.

He stressed that the government remains committed to protecting Ghanaian nationals from recruitment schemes that could expose them to the dangers of the conflict.

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