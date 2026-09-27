National Investment Quiz 2026: Six schools qualify for quarter-finals

Six Senior High Schools have secured qualification to the quarter-final stage of the 2026 National Investment Quiz, following a competitive preliminary round.

The schools are Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAMS), Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS, Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls’ High School, Apam SHS and St. John’s Grammar School.

The preliminary contests brought together schools competing to secure places in the next stage of the competition, with students tested on their knowledge of investment, savings and financial concepts.

In Contest 1, Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS emerged winner with 45 points.

OLAMS followed closely with 44 points, while Adisadel College recorded 43.5 points. Kumasi High School finished with 37 points.

Although Aggrey Memorial topped the contest, OLAMS also secured qualification for the quarter-finals.

Mfantsipim School recorded the highest score of the preliminary contests, finishing Contest 2 with 59 points.

Wesley Girls’ High School placed second with 44 points, followed by Corpus Christi School with 41 points.

St. Louise Senior High School recorded 36 points.

Mfantsipim and Wesley Girls’ therefore progressed to the quarter-final stage.

The third contest saw St. John’s Grammar School emerge winner with 34 points.

Apam SHS finished second with 32 points, while Accra Academy recorded 31 points. University Practice SHS placed fourth with 27 points.

St. John’s Grammar and Apam SHS consequently secured qualification.

Six schools join eight seeded schools

The six schools that emerged from the preliminary contests will now meet eight seeded schools in the quarter-finals.

The seeded schools are:

St. Augustine’s College

West Africa Senior High School

Opoku Ware School

Adonten Senior High School

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon

Prempeh College

Wesley Grammar School

Mawuko Girls’ Senior High School

The competition was conducted under the supervision of Quiz Master Godson Nukunya, with students required to demonstrate speed, accuracy and knowledge of financial and investment-related concepts.

The National Investment Quiz is aimed at promoting financial literacy and investment education among Senior High School students, while exposing young people to concepts that can help them make informed financial decisions.

The six qualifiers—OLAMS, Aggrey Memorial, Mfantsipim, Wesley Girls, Apam SHS and St. John’s Grammar—will now face the seeded schools as the race for the 2026 National Investment Quiz championship moves into the quarter-finals.

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