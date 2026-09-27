Afenyo-Markin urges youth to speak up against injustice

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on young people to speak up against injustice and defend their fundamental freedoms.

Speaking at the National Emerging Leaders Economic Forum (NELEF) 2026 on September 21, the Minority Leader urged the youth to be courageous in defending democratic values and constitutional liberties.

His comments come amid recent arrests of individuals accused of posting misleading information about the government.

He said Ghana’s civic space was coming under increasing pressure and urged citizens, particularly the youth, not to remain silent in the face of injustice.

“Ghana’s civic space is rapidly shrinking and constitutional liberties are facing systemic and statutory pressure. Freedom of speech and the right to expression, as espoused by the 1992 Constitution, are being curtailed. The lesson for us today, particularly for the young people gathered here, is that silence in the face of injustice can never be a foundation of a free society.

“There will be moments when speaking up is uncomfortable, when asking difficult questions is unpopular, and when defending the rights of others carries a personal cost. But democracy depends on citizens who are prepared to speak with courage, reason and responsibility.

“The freedom that we enjoy today was not handed to us without sacrifice, and we must not become a generation that is willing to surrender it through silence,” he said.

Also, the Founder and Chief Development Officer of VODEC Africa, organisers of the forum, Daniel Asomani, urged young people to take advantage of available opportunities and use their skills and resources to drive development.

He challenged the youth to take the initiative in addressing problems in their communities.

“You do not need permission to solve problems that are hurting the people around you. What you need today is courage, discipline, competence and integrity, and you need the willingness to begin where you are at this moment.”

The National Emerging Leaders Economic Forum (NELEF) 2026 was held under the theme, “Building Africa’s Future: Emerging Leaders Driving Inclusive Growth and Regional Transformation.”

The forum focused on empowering young people to contribute meaningfully to national development and play a greater role in shaping Africa’s economic future.

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