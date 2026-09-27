Teacher unions to meet government Monday over nationwide strike

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

Pre-tertiary teacher unions are set to meet the government on Monday, September 28, in a fresh effort to resolve outstanding concerns over their conditions of service and pave the way for an end to their nationwide strike.

The meeting follows the decision by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) to declare an immediate nationwide strike.

The unions are demanding action on a number of outstanding issues, including the payment of promotion arrears owed to teachers and delays in negotiations over their conditions of service.

They have maintained that the issues require urgent attention and have called for the government to address the arrears and conclude negotiations on the outstanding conditions of service.

NAGRAT President Jacob Anaba told Accra-based Citi News that the unions remain willing to engage the government if the meeting provides a genuine opportunity to resolve the issues that led to the strike.

“Our reason for raising the issues is to resolve them so if there is an avenue for us to resolve them, we will avail ourselves and make sure that we resolve the issues.

“I had a call and was told the Ministry of Education called but whiles I was driving today, I had a call from the Chief Director of the Ministry of Employment, Jobs and Labour Relations that there is going to be a meeting and we will definitely be at the meeting to try and resolve our issues.”

The Monday meeting is therefore expected to focus on the outstanding demands of the unions and possible steps towards resolving them.

The outcome of the engagement could determine whether the unions maintain their industrial action or consider suspending the strike following progress in negotiations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.