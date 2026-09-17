PROTOA sets September 21 for indefinite strike over rising transport costs

Audio By Carbonatix
Commercial transport operators under the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) are threatening an indefinite withdrawal of their services from September 21, 2026, over escalating operating and vehicle maintenance costs.
The association says the rising price of spare parts and other inputs has made it increasingly difficult for its members to keep their vehicles on the road. It wants the government to intervene and address what it describes as mounting financial pressures on commercial transport operators.
PROTOA says the cost of vehicle components has been driven up by port charges, taxes and other expenses incurred in importing spare parts into Ghana. According to the association, the additional costs have significantly increased the amount operators now spend on maintaining their vehicles.
The planned action follows a public notice issued by the association on September 9, in which it drew attention to the difficulties confronting drivers and vehicle owners. PROTOA says it has since been waiting for meaningful action to address the concerns raised.
PROTOA Public Relations Officer, Samuel Adu-Yeboah, disclosed the planned strike during an interview on Channel One TV on Wednesday, September 16, saying the association had already informed both the government and the public about the intended action.
He said, however, that the strike could still be avoided if the government engages the association in discussions before September 21.
“If transport ministry is ready to meet up, to go on a negotiation table, we are good to go,” he said.
Mr Adu-Yeboah said the association was prepared to engage the Transport Ministry to find a solution to the challenges, but warned that its members would proceed with the indefinite strike if their concerns remained unresolved.
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