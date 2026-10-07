National

327 entries submitted for 30th GJA Media Awards

Source: Evelyn Ampah  
  7 October 2026 9:12pm
Albert Dwumfour, GJA President
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A total of 327 entries from 206 journalists have been submitted for the 30th Ghana Journalists Association Media Awards, one of the highest numbers recorded in recent years.

The entries include 125 in the online category, 111 for television, 46 for print and 45 for radio.

Speaking at the launch of the awards in Accra, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the strong response reflects the commitment of journalists to professional excellence.

“This strong response demonstrates a continued commitment of Ghanaian journalists to professional excellence and the recognition of outstanding journalism.

"It also confirms the relevance and credibility of the GJA Media Awards as the leading platform for celebrating excellence in Ghanaian journalism.”

Two new categories have also been introduced this year: the New Media Platform Award and the Governor’s Economic and Financial Story of the Year Award.

Mr Dwumfour said the new category is intended to promote professionalism, ethical conduct and excellence among bloggers and other new media practitioners.

He said the awards remain important because of the role journalists play in informing the public and strengthening democracy.

“The public needs journalists they can trust. Our democracy needs journalists who ask difficult questions, investigate issues, and hold institutions accountable. That is why the GJA Media Awards remain important.”

The 30th GJA Media Awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Accra.

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