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Abuse case: Nana Akua’s husband Harold unable to appear in court after hospital admission – Police

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  7 October 2026 7:35pm
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Harold Norman, who is at the centre of domestic abuse allegations involving his wife Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua, was unable to appear before court on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, because he had been admitted to hospital.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Norman was scheduled to be put before court today.

However, his lawyer informed the Police that his client had been admitted to hospital and was therefore unable to appear as scheduled.

The Police said investigators from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) subsequently visited the hospital to verify the claim.

They are also monitoring the situation to ensure that Mr Norman is arraigned immediately upon his discharge from the hospital.

Mr Norman was arrested on August 27, 2026, following a petition filed by Rosemond Akua Adobea on August 20, alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical, emotional and economic abuse.

The Police said he was later granted police enquiry bail with two sureties on August 29 while investigations continued.

The case had previously been handled by DOVVSU at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations in July 2026, according to the CID.

The Police have assured that investigations into the allegations will be conducted professionally and fairly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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