Audio By Carbonatix
Harold Norman, who is at the centre of domestic abuse allegations involving his wife Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua, was unable to appear before court on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, because he had been admitted to hospital.
According to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Norman was scheduled to be put before court today.
However, his lawyer informed the Police that his client had been admitted to hospital and was therefore unable to appear as scheduled.
The Police said investigators from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) subsequently visited the hospital to verify the claim.
They are also monitoring the situation to ensure that Mr Norman is arraigned immediately upon his discharge from the hospital.
Mr Norman was arrested on August 27, 2026, following a petition filed by Rosemond Akua Adobea on August 20, alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical, emotional and economic abuse.
The Police said he was later granted police enquiry bail with two sureties on August 29 while investigations continued.
The case had previously been handled by DOVVSU at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations in July 2026, according to the CID.
The Police have assured that investigations into the allegations will be conducted professionally and fairly.
Latest Stories
-
NPP mourns Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes
9 minutes
-
Stay out of World Cup visa probe to avoid interfering with CID investigations – Ernest Norgbey to politicians
19 minutes
-
Bono East Minister inspects ‘Big Push’ roads; contractor on Tankor-Fiema-Busunya road ahead of schedule
22 minutes
-
Scrutiny is not disloyalty – Chief of Staff defends serious journalism at 30th GJA Awards launch
23 minutes
-
Abuse case: Nana Akua’s husband Harold unable to appear in court after hospital admission – Police
43 minutes
-
Mahmud Kabore picks NDC Ashanti Regional Communication Officer nomination forms
49 minutes
-
KNUST Career Services pioneer Selina Doe Angmor named among 2026 40 Under 40 honourees
51 minutes
-
Nana Akua domestic abuse case: Police to arraign husband after hospital discharge
53 minutes
-
NHIS coverage rises to 70% after government uncaps levy – Health Minister
1 hour
-
World Cup visa scandal: I’ll go after anyone who dents Mahama’s gov’t – Ernest Norgbey
1 hour
-
GCNM calls for a permanent office complex, more funding for specialist nursing training
1 hour
-
Salomey Awiti Baffoe reunites with family after GH¢100k bail
1 hour
-
We’ll modernise Accra without losing its heritage – Roads Minister assures Ga Mantse
1 hour
-
Rent Control urges Parliament to expedite amendment of outdated rent laws
2 hours
-
The scars on the drum: A Nunyãdume reflection on failure, courage and the audacity to try
2 hours