World Cup visa scandal: I’ll go after anyone who dents Mahama’s gov’t – Ernest Norgbey

Audio By Carbonatix
Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Ernest Norgbey, says he will not shield any individual found to have engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the controversy surrounding Ghana’s 2026 World Cup travel arrangements.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Norgbey said he would pursue anyone whose actions could damage the credibility of the government, regardless of their position or relationship with him.
“I will go after any individual who will try to perpetrate any crime or anything that will give a dent to this government. I will go after anybody, whether my minister or anybody, a friend or anybody.”
His comments come after the Minority in Parliament levelled a number of allegations over the handling of World Cup-related visa and travel arrangements.
They called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Eddie Adams, and the Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over their alleged involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal
Mr Norgbey, however, stressed that the claims remain allegations and must be established through proper investigations.
He said he was particularly concerned that the matter was being discussed extensively in the public domain while the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting its own probe.
“If an individual has committed a crime, visa recipient, etc., and the investigative authorities are handling the matter, politicians should be taken away out of this matter.”
He urged politicians to allow the investigative authorities to work without political interference, warning that the issue could otherwise be reduced to political propaganda.
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