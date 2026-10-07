Scrutiny is not disloyalty – Chief of Staff defends serious journalism at 30th GJA Awards launch

​The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) officially launched the milestone 30th GJA Media Awards and inaugurated its nine-member Awards Committee at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

The launch event, held on October 7, brought together high-ranking government officials, members of the diplomatic community, media executives, and stakeholders to set the stage for the upcoming awards ceremony scheduled for November 7, 2026.

​The newly inaugurated Awards Committee, chaired by National Media Commission (NMC) Commissioner and former Daily Graphic Editor Kobby Asmah, will oversee a rigorous, transparent, and credible assessment process until October 28, 2026.

​Delivering a keynote address as the Special Guest of Honour, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah declared that the government cannot effectively serve the public if it only receives applause, saying that rigorous oversight and critical reporting are vital for national development.

"We may disagree with a headline or a conclusion, but disagreement is not hostility, and scrutiny is not disloyalty," Mr Debrah stated, stressing that state-media relations must rest on mutual accountability and shared responsibilities.

While urging public officials to provide timely information and respect press freedom, Mr Debrah also challenged journalists to maintain high ethical standards.

He stressed the need for reporters to thoroughly verify facts, separate opinion from news, and protect personal reputations from becoming collateral damage in the race to publish first.

Addressing the digital evolution of the industry, the Chief of Staff noted that modern technology has transformed mobile phones into powerful newsrooms and broadcast tools, creating jobs and amplifying once-ignored voices.

He called on the GJA to lead training and mentorship efforts, bridging traditional reporting with digital content creation to advance innovation and ethics side by side.

"Ghana will need a media that can move at the speed of technology without abandoning the discipline of truth," Hon. Debrah concluded, urging reporters to continue holding public officeholders accountable with courage, conscience, and fairness.

As the GJA looks toward its landmark celebration on November 7, 2026, the message from the capital is clear: while technology reshapes the newsroom, the timeless pursuit of truth, courage, and accountability remains the ultimate standard for Ghanaian journalism.

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