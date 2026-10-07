Nana Akua domestic abuse case: Police to arraign husband after hospital discharge

The Ghana Police Service says it will arraign Harold Norman immediately after his discharge from hospital in connection with domestic abuse allegations involving his wife and fashion icon Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua.

Mr Norman was scheduled to appear before court on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, but his lawyer informed the Police that he had been admitted to hospital and was unable to appear.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) said investigators from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) have visited the hospital to verify the claim and are monitoring the situation.

According to the Police, Ms Adobea petitioned the CID on August 20, alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical, emotional and economic abuse.

The CID said preliminary investigations also revealed that a case involving the couple had previously been handled by DOVVSU at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations in July 2026.

Mr Norman was arrested at his residence on August 27 to assist with investigations. A caution statement was subsequently obtained from him, after which he was granted police enquiry bail with two sureties on August 29.

The Police said it is also working with the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure the provision of social welfare services for Ms Adobea and the children.

The CID reiterated its commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and ensuring that complaints brought before the Police are investigated professionally and fairly.

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