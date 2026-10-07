Gender Ministry warns perpetrators of violence after Nana Akua Addo videos circulate

Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has warned that persons who perpetrate violence against women and children will be held accountable under the law.

The warning follows the widespread circulation of videos and images on social media reportedly involving actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her child.

Some of the footage appears to show Ms Addo with visible injuries following a physical altercation, while separate footage purportedly shows a child being subjected to physical violence.

The Ministry, however, stressed that the full facts and circumstances surrounding the reported incidents were still being established.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, the Ministry said it was deeply concerned about the images and reports and reiterated that violence in all its forms must not be normalised, excused or tolerated.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to send a strong and unequivocal message to all persons who perpetrate violence against women, children or any other person. Such acts have no place in our society. Persons who subject others to violence and abuse will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” it said.

The Ministry noted that the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732), provides a legal framework for the protection of persons from domestic violence, while the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), provides for the protection and welfare of children.

It said it was closely following developments and taking steps, together with the appropriate institutions, to ascertain the wellbeing and safety of the persons involved and determine the necessary interventions.

The Ministry stressed that no relationship, domestic circumstance, disagreement or perceived provocation could justify violence or abuse.

It also urged women and other persons experiencing domestic, gender-based or other forms of violence not to suffer in silence or accept abuse as a normal part of any relationship.

“Abuse is never the fault of the victim and silence only emboldens perpetrators,” the Ministry said.

It encouraged victims and anyone with credible information about a person at risk to report incidents to the nearest police station or Social Welfare office.

The Ministry also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the graphic videos, personal information and unverified claims concerning Ms Addo and her child.

It said although the public concern surrounding the reports was understandable, continued circulation of the material could further expose and distress those involved, particularly the child.

The appeal comes after Ms Addo’s legal representatives also asked media organisations and the public to stop publishing or sharing the videos, particularly footage involving a minor. Her lawyers said the matter was before the appropriate authorities and urged the media to respect the privacy of the family.

The Ministry said it remained committed to protecting the dignity, safety and wellbeing of women and children and would continue working with relevant institutions to ensure that persons affected by violence received the necessary protection, care and support.

Read the full statement below

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