We’ll modernise Accra without losing its heritage – Roads Minister assures Ga Mantse

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has assured the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, that the government’s plans to improve Accra’s road network will not come at the expense of the city’s historical heritage.

Mr Agbodza said the Ministry was mindful of the need to preserve sites and structures of historical importance as it pursues major road infrastructure projects in the capital.

He made the assurance when he led a delegation from the Ministry to pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The Minister said the government was pursuing plans to improve connectivity along the coastal corridor, including the dualisation of the road from Tema through Osu and efforts to connect it to the old Winneba Road.

According to him, the project is expected to help ease pressure on the Kasoa corridor by providing an alternative route for motorists.

“The vision is to dualise the road from Tema all the way through Osu and even attempt to connect the old Winneba Road. That will take off some of the traffic on the Kasoa Road, and we seek your support and prayers,” he said.

Mr Agbodza, however, stressed that the planned infrastructure development would be undertaken with due consideration for Accra’s historical and cultural assets.

“We assure you that we are sensitive to our heritage as a people. We will not willingly or just carelessly destroy any place of historical importance to our city or to any part of our country,” he stated.

His comments come amid concerns over the potential impact of the coastal road project on buildings and other heritage assets, particularly around Osu.

The Minister has previously assured residents and property owners in Osu that government would not indiscriminately demolish buildings to make way for the project.

He disclosed that professionals, including architects, had been brought in to help find an approach that would improve traffic circulation while protecting historically significant buildings.

Mr Agbodza said the Ministry would require the cooperation of traditional authorities and other stakeholders to strike the right balance between infrastructure development and heritage preservation.

“But we want to also draw your attention that we do this, and we need the support of you and all the stakeholders so that we can do this together while modernising the city but not losing our heritage,” he said.

The Minister’s assurance forms part of the government’s broader plans to improve Accra’s road network, including the resealing of principal roads in the capital ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary in March 2027.

He said work had also resumed on the coastal road corridor from Independence Square through Osu to Tema after previous financing challenges stalled the project.

The government is also seeking to complete stalled road projects, including the Kasoa and Ofankor roads, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow in and around the capital.

Mr Agbodza reiterated that modernising Accra and protecting its heritage should not be treated as competing objectives, stressing the need for government, traditional authorities, professionals and other stakeholders to work together to achieve both.

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