Police investigate alleged child-stealing involving two pupils in Ashanti Region

The Airport District Police Commander in the Ashanti Region, Superintendent Kingsley Kawodie, has confirmed that investigations are underway into an alleged child-stealing incident involving two pupils of Happy Royal International School.

According to Supt. Kawodie, the incident was reported to the Police on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in the Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

He, however, clarified that reports suggesting that 11 school pupils had been kidnapped in the region had not been confirmed by the Police.

Supt. Kawodie said the Police were investigating a case of child stealing involving two pupils.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of Happy Royal International School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, Francis Koomson, said he became aware of the incident at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said the matter had already been reported to the Police by the time the school became aware of it.

“We don’t have first-hand information now, but we are relying on the Police for updates,” he said.

Mr Koomson urged parents, schoolchildren and members of the public to exercise caution, particularly when travelling during the early hours.

He said the incident should serve as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.