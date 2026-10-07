Audio By Carbonatix
The Airport District Police Commander in the Ashanti Region, Superintendent Kingsley Kawodie, has confirmed that investigations are underway into an alleged child-stealing incident involving two pupils of Happy Royal International School.
According to Supt. Kawodie, the incident was reported to the Police on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in the Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.
He, however, clarified that reports suggesting that 11 school pupils had been kidnapped in the region had not been confirmed by the Police.
Supt. Kawodie said the Police were investigating a case of child stealing involving two pupils.
Meanwhile, the Headmaster of Happy Royal International School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, Francis Koomson, said he became aware of the incident at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
He said the matter had already been reported to the Police by the time the school became aware of it.
“We don’t have first-hand information now, but we are relying on the Police for updates,” he said.
Mr Koomson urged parents, schoolchildren and members of the public to exercise caution, particularly when travelling during the early hours.
He said the incident should serve as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety.
Latest Stories
-
Rent Control urges Parliament to expedite amendment of outdated rent laws
4 minutes
-
The scars on the drum: A Nunyãdume reflection on failure, courage and the audacity to try
22 minutes
-
Gender Ministry warns perpetrators of violence after Nana Akua Addo videos circulate
38 minutes
-
Police investigate alleged child-stealing involving two pupils in Ashanti Region
54 minutes
-
Nhyiaeso NPP Chairman provides GH₵50,000 support to executives, party members, and community
59 minutes
-
Man nearly drowns while swimming to catch missed pontoon on Volta Lake
1 hour
-
Belgian student protests against education costs echo France
1 hour
-
Haruna Iddrisu rejects Bawumia’s claims of Free SHS setbacks
1 hour
-
African Union launches continent’s first credit rating agency
1 hour
-
Ghana’s digital finance story still not complete, as more transactions end up as cash – BoG Governor
1 hour
-
Free speech does not protect criminal threats against public officials – Kwakye Ofosu
1 hour
-
Former NPP Chairman and Minority Leader Samuel Odoi-Sykes passes on
1 hour
-
Ayawaso West Assembly cracks down on unauthorised market near Villagio
2 hours
-
Lastec CEO Lasisi Oseni nominated for Ghana Auto Fix Award
2 hours
-
Polo Beach Club land belongs to La Traditional Council, not Labadi Beach Hotel – Freddie Blay
2 hours