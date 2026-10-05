BoG, Police arrest seven over alleged misuse of Ghana Cedi as bouquets

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has arrested seven persons for allegedly misusing Ghana cedi banknotes by using them to create money bouquets.

The suspects were picked up during a joint swoop targeting individuals engaged in the production and sale of money bouquets.

Speaking to the media, Head of the Statistics Office at the Currency Management Department of the Bank of Ghana, Dianah Bondzi, warned the public against using Ghana cedi notes and coins for decorative purposes at weddings, birthdays, graduations and other social events.

She said the practice constitutes the misuse and abuse of the national currency and is prohibited under Ghana’s laws.

“The Bank of Ghana wishes to issue a warning to the general public for using the banknotes and coins to create money bouquets, money cakes for weddings, for birthdays, for graduations, and other similar events, which constitutes the misuse and abuse of the currency, and it is illegal and unlawful,” she said.

Ms Bondzi stressed that the Ghana cedi is the legal tender of the Republic of Ghana and must be treated with respect.

She cautioned that individuals who engage in, aid, facilitate or promote the misuse of the currency risk arrest and prosecution by the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

The Bank of Ghana’s July 14, 2026 public notice stated that the use of currency notes and coins as decorations, including money bouquets, jewellery and other artistic creations, amounts to improper use of the currency and may constitute offences under the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

The notice also prohibits practices including spraying money at events, scattering or stepping on currency notes, tearing, crumpling, staining, defacing, mutilating or otherwise damaging banknotes and coins.

The Bank says it has initiated enforcement measures in collaboration with state law enforcement agencies to address currency misuse and protect the integrity, quality and functionality of the Ghana cedi.

It has therefore urged individuals, businesses and institutions to handle the national currency responsibly and report suspected breaches to the appropriate authorities.

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