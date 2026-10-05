KMA empowers 64 persons with disabilities; Mayor unveils plan for sustainable skills centre

In a major boost to inclusive development, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disbursed livelihood support to 64 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the Disability Component of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The intervention, facilitated through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, saw beneficiaries receive a range of income-generating equipment and financial support tailored to their specific needs and business aspirations after a thorough assessment.

Items presented included industrial sewing machines, chest freezers, laptops, and other tools of trade, in addition to cash support to help beneficiaries expand or start their businesses.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Kwasi Ofori Boadi Agyemang, who personally presented the items at a short ceremony at the Assembly, charged the beneficiaries to make the support count.

He cautioned against selling the equipment, urging them to rather use it as a springboard to achieve financial independence and dignity.

"This support is a clear statement that government believes everyone, regardless of physical ability, deserves the opportunity to build a better, more independent and dignified life. We expect you to turn this opportunity into a sustainable source of income for yourselves and your families," the Mayor stated.

Beyond the one-off presentation, the metro CEO outlined a more ambitious and sustainable vision for PWDs during his tenure - the establishment of a state-of-the-art Skills Development and Empowerment Centre exclusively for PWDs.

The Mayor revealed that he has formally proposed the idea to the leadership of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) and management of the Social Welfare Department as a strategic exit plan from over-reliance on the Common Fund.

"Looking at the livelihood of PWDs in my time as Mayor of Kumasi, I have proposed to the federation and the Social Welfare Department that we must look beyond disbursements and create sustainable employment opportunities for members of the various disability federations. So that in the future, when the Common Fund delays - as it sometimes does - they can still have something to fall back on," he explained.

Giving details of the proposal, Mr. Agyemang said the KMA is ready to commit land for the project. Under the proposed arrangement, the GFD would cede about 20 percent of its quarterly DACF allocation as seed capital to commence construction.

He emphasized that the facility, once completed, would not be owned or controlled by the KMA, but would be fully owned and managed by the Ghana Federation of Disability itself to ensure true empowerment and self-determination.

"Once they use their money as seed capital to start it, we will then use the leverage we have as leaders of the metropolis to engage corporate Ghana, development partners and philanthropists to come on board to help complete the facility," he said.

The envisioned centre will be more than just a training ground. It is expected to run demand-driven programmes in ICT, including computer programming and network development, as well as vocational skills such as leather works, fashion design, sewing and tailoring.

To ensure its economic viability, the Mayor pledged to link the centre directly to the Assembly's procurement system.

"If, for instance, we want to award a contract for the sewing of uniforms for our City Guards or school uniforms, we will not give it to an able-bodied contractor who has access to many other opportunities. We will give it to the federation of tailors attached to their own skills development centre. That way, the money stays with them.

"This way, even when government allocation is not coming, through these activities run at their own centre, they can generate income on their own to ease the financial difficulties that they go through as persons with disabilities," he added.

The Mayor expressed strong optimism that if his proposal receives the blessing of the federation, it would become a landmark legacy project that will transform skills development and the economic fortunes of PWDs in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development for the Kumasi Metropolis, Mrs. Esther Apraku Nyarko, revealed that a total of 186 PWDs have benefited from the Disability Common Fund from January 2025 to October 2026.

She disclosed that 65 PWDs were supported in 2025, while 121 have been supported so far in 2026 as of the second distribution for the second quarter of the year.

According to her, monitoring conducted by the department shows that most beneficiaries have put the equipment and capital to productive use.

She commended the government for the timely release of the fund as well as the upward review of the allocation, which she said has expanded the Assembly's ability to reach more beneficiaries.

For his part, the Kumasi Metro President of the Ghana Federation of Disability, Mr. Francis Asamoah Baffour, expressed appreciation to the KMA and government for the continued support.

He assured that the leadership of the federation would intensify monitoring to ensure that all items and funds are used for their intended purposes and not diverted.

The presentation ceremony ended with beneficiaries expressing profound gratitude to the KMA and government for the intervention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.