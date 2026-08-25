First National Bank Ghana pioneers financial literacy programme for Persons with Disabilities

First National Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion and responsible banking by partnering with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) to host the federations first dedicated Financial Literacy Training Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Held at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Federation of Persons with Disabilities in Accra, the session brought together over 40 participants who were taken through two of First National Bank’s flagship financial literacy modules, "Understanding My Money" and "Growing My Money."

The aim of the programme was to empower participants with practical knowledge to make informed financial decisions and improve their economic wellbeing.

It focused on effective money management, personal and business banking, and savings, and investment strategies designed to help persons with disabilities build long-term financial security.

The initiative forms part of First National Bank’s broader strategy to make banking more accessible and inclusive while promoting financial literacy among vulnerable groups.

Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank Ghana, Akweley Laryea, underscored the bank's commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to the knowledge and tools to participate meaningfully in the financial system.

"At First National Bank Ghana, we believe that true financial inclusion goes beyond providing access to banking services,” she said. “It means equipping everyone with the knowledge, confidence, and support they need to make informed financial decisions and achieve their goals. This programme reflects our approaches to ensuring that Persons with Disabilities are fully included in the economic opportunities our society offers."

She added “First National Bank sees financial inclusion as part of its responsibility to its diverse customers and stakeholders”.

“We are continuously enhancing our products, services, and employee capabilities to create a banking experience that is accessible, respectful, and empowering for all our customers," she said.

Mrs Laryea pledged that First National Bank will continue to help build a more inclusive financial ecosystem where every individual has the opportunity to participate, prosper, and achieve financial wellbeing.

The financial literacy training programme followed a recent partnership between First National Bank and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) aimed at strengthening the bank's capacity to serve Persons with Disabilities more effectively.

As part of the collaboration, First National Bank hosted a specialised disability inclusion training for its employees across all departments. The session, facilitated by GFD's disability inclusion experts, provided the bank’s staff with practical guidance on interacting with and supporting customers with disabilities in an inclusive and respectful manner.

Rebecca Nunoo, Senior Disability Inclusion Advisor at the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), commended First National Bank for taking deliberate steps to advance accessibility and inclusion within the financial services sector.

"We are encouraged by First National Bank Ghana's proactive approach, not only in educating our community on financial matters but also in investing in the capacity of its employees to better understand and support the unique needs of Persons with Disabilities,” she said. “This is the type of partnership that creates lasting impact."

She noted that sustained collaboration between the financial sector and disability advocacy organisations is critical to breaking down barriers and ensuring equitable participation in Ghana's economy.

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