National

Mahama committed to developing Volta Region – Chief of Staff

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  5 October 2026 1:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to developing the Volta Region, highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects and the government’s focus on inclusive national development.

Representing the President at the 2026 Asogli Te Zã Grand Durbar in Ho over the weekend, Dr Debrah conveyed the assurance to traditional rulers, residents and other dignitaries.

According to a post by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, he highlighted the government’s resolve to advance development in the region as part of its broader national agenda.

The event also brought together Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Local Government Minister Mahama Ayariga, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza, diplomats and other guests.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Gomashie called for stronger collaboration to turn cultural festivals into opportunities for tourism, investment and job creation.

She urged stakeholders to build on the economic potential of such celebrations to support sustainable livelihoods in host communities.

The minister also encouraged greater investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), creative arts education and digital entrepreneurship to equip young people with skills and expand their economic opportunities.

The ministry said the celebration highlighted the role of culture and traditional institutions in strengthening national unity, promoting tourism and attracting investment for sustainable development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group