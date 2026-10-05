Mahama committed to developing Volta Region – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to developing the Volta Region, highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects and the government’s focus on inclusive national development.

Representing the President at the 2026 Asogli Te Zã Grand Durbar in Ho over the weekend, Dr Debrah conveyed the assurance to traditional rulers, residents and other dignitaries.

According to a post by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, he highlighted the government’s resolve to advance development in the region as part of its broader national agenda.

The event also brought together Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Local Government Minister Mahama Ayariga, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza, diplomats and other guests.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Gomashie called for stronger collaboration to turn cultural festivals into opportunities for tourism, investment and job creation.

She urged stakeholders to build on the economic potential of such celebrations to support sustainable livelihoods in host communities.

The minister also encouraged greater investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), creative arts education and digital entrepreneurship to equip young people with skills and expand their economic opportunities.

The ministry said the celebration highlighted the role of culture and traditional institutions in strengthening national unity, promoting tourism and attracting investment for sustainable development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.