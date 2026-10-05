Blackstar Experience to hold fashion show and summit in November

Audio By Carbonatix
The Blackstar Experience will hold a two-day fashion week in November 2026, featuring a summit and a Presidential Runway event.
The twin event, dubbed the ‘Blackstar Fashion Week’, will held in Accra and Akosombo. The summit will be held on 4th November 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, while the Presidential Runway takes place at Royal Senchi at Akosombo on th7 November 2026.
The announcement was made on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM by the Co-ordinator of the Blackstar Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo on Monday, October 5, 2026.
“Fashion is the biggest in the creative industry in Ghana. So we have created this fashion week. It’s going to happen in two days,” Rex Omar said.
“Because I am not a fashion expert, we have a steering committee of fashion professionals chaired by Joyce Ababio,” he told hosts Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie.
Although the programme is just two days, the Blackstar Secretariat says it is working with the Ghana Tourism Authority and tour companies to curate other activities so that people get something to do on the Friday leading to the Presidential Runway.
They explained that on the morning before the runway, there will be other activities such as hiking and quad biking to present Senchi and Akosombo as tourism destinations.
The organisers further stated that people who book hotels through the Blackstar Experience will get discounts on their charges.
The theme for the summit is ‘Put Ghana On’, which means wearing Ghanaian fashion and also letting others elsewhere know about Ghanaian fashion.
The Blackstar Experience is the government’s flagship programme for tourism, culture and the creative arts, designed as a year-round celebration of Ghanaian entertainment, artistic and educational disciplines. It was officially launched on Thursday, 1 May 2025, at Black Star Square in Accra, with activities covering areas including music, film, fashion, cuisine, arts, heritage and literature.
Since its launch, the initiative has also announced programmes aimed at increasing investment in the creative economy and promoting Ghanaian culture and tourism, including Creative Connect Afrika, cultural and tourism activities, and plans for projects such as Ananse Studios, a proposed film studio.
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