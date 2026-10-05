Top-Up Pharmacy wins Community Pharmacy Chain of the Year at 2026 PSGH Pharma Excellence Awards

Top-Up Pharmacy has been adjudged Community Pharmacy Chain of the Year at the 2026 Pharma Excellence Awards organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).

The recognition celebrates Top-Up Pharmacy’s contribution to community pharmacy practice, its commitment to professional pharmaceutical care and its continued efforts to make quality pharmacy services accessible to the communities it serves.

The award also reflects the company’s sustained focus on patient care, professional standards, customer experience and the evolving role of community pharmacy within Ghana’s healthcare system.

Over the years, Top-Up Pharmacy has grown its presence while maintaining a strong emphasis on pharmacist-led care, continuous staff development and service improvement.

Beyond the traditional role of dispensing medicines, the company has increasingly positioned community pharmacy as an important point of access to health information, preventive care and professional guidance.

Its community engagement efforts have included health education, free health screening initiatives, public health campaigns and collaborations with organisations and healthcare institutions aimed at improving health awareness and supporting communities.

Top-Up Pharmacy has also supported initiatives within the wider healthcare sector, while contributing to the professional development of pharmacists and other pharmacy personnel.

Speaking after the award, Dr George Anagli, a pharmacist and member of the Top-Up Pharmacy Marketing Team, described the recognition as a reflection of the collective effort of the organisation’s staff and the trust of the communities it serves.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Community Pharmacy Chain of the Year award. This recognition belongs to the entire Top-Up Pharmacy team whose commitment, professionalism and dedication continue to drive the work we do every day,” Dr Anagli said.

Top-Up Pharmacy also expressed appreciation to its customers, partners and the communities that have supported the company over the years.

“We are equally grateful to our customers, partners and the communities we serve for the trust they continue to place in us. This award strengthens our resolve to continue improving the quality and accessibility of pharmaceutical care and to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of community pharmacy practice in Ghana,” the company stated.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana Pharma Excellence Awards recognise individuals and organisations whose work is contributing to excellence, innovation and advancement within Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector.

For Top-Up Pharmacy, the latest recognition comes as further affirmation of its longstanding commitment to community pharmacy and its broader role within healthcare delivery.

The company says it intends to build on the recognition by continuing to strengthen professional pharmacy practice, invest in its people, improve customer experience and deepen its engagement with the communities it serves.

As community pharmacies continue to play an increasingly important role in healthcare access, prevention and patient education, Top-Up Pharmacy says it remains committed to demonstrating how pharmacy practice can extend beyond the supply of medicines to become an accessible and trusted part of everyday healthcare.

The Community Pharmacy Chain of the Year recognition marks another milestone in Top-Up Pharmacy’s journey and reinforces its commitment to raising standards in community pharmacy practice in Ghana.

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