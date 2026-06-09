National

Linda Ocloo says Best Regional Minister Award reflects her performance

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  9 June 2026 5:31am
Linda Ocloo
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has said she was not taken aback by her recognition as Best Regional Minister, maintaining that the award is a reflection of the work she has undertaken since assuming office.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on Monday, June 8, Madam Ocloo said the honour serves as encouragement to intensify her efforts in addressing the challenges facing the region.

She noted that public recognition of hard work often motivates leaders to achieve even more.

“I wasn’t surprised by the award I received because sometimes I keep telling people that the little efforts you do when people recognise what you are doing, and they give you that recognition, it empowers you to do more,” she said.

The Minister argued that her administration has made significant progress in several areas across the region, including sanitation management, the resolution of chieftaincy disputes, street lighting projects and the settlement of boundary-related concerns.

“I know I’ve done a lot for the good people of Greater Accra. Yes, expectations are high though but I think I’ve done a lot that I deserve that recognition, and so to God be the glory. I have tackled sanitation within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled chieftaincy disputes within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled street lighting within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled boundary issues within the Greater Accra Region,” she stated.

Madam Ocloo further highlighted measures taken to address persistent flooding in parts of the capital, including demolition exercises aimed at removing structures erected on waterways and protected Ramsar sites.

She acknowledged, however, that some of these interventions have generated criticism and made her unpopular with certain groups, but insisted they were necessary to safeguard lives and improve conditions across the region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group