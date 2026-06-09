Linda Ocloo says Best Regional Minister Award reflects her performance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has said she was not taken aback by her recognition as Best Regional Minister, maintaining that the award is a reflection of the work she has undertaken since assuming office.
Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on Monday, June 8, Madam Ocloo said the honour serves as encouragement to intensify her efforts in addressing the challenges facing the region.
She noted that public recognition of hard work often motivates leaders to achieve even more.
“I wasn’t surprised by the award I received because sometimes I keep telling people that the little efforts you do when people recognise what you are doing, and they give you that recognition, it empowers you to do more,” she said.
The Minister argued that her administration has made significant progress in several areas across the region, including sanitation management, the resolution of chieftaincy disputes, street lighting projects and the settlement of boundary-related concerns.
“I know I’ve done a lot for the good people of Greater Accra. Yes, expectations are high though but I think I’ve done a lot that I deserve that recognition, and so to God be the glory. I have tackled sanitation within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled chieftaincy disputes within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled street lighting within the Greater Accra Region. I have tackled boundary issues within the Greater Accra Region,” she stated.
Madam Ocloo further highlighted measures taken to address persistent flooding in parts of the capital, including demolition exercises aimed at removing structures erected on waterways and protected Ramsar sites.
She acknowledged, however, that some of these interventions have generated criticism and made her unpopular with certain groups, but insisted they were necessary to safeguard lives and improve conditions across the region.
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