Returnees from Côte d’Ivoire to receive full support from government – Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, has assured that government will provide full support for Ghanaian nationals who have been repatriated from Côte d’Ivoire following demolition exercises that displaced several residents.

She explained that the returnees will be assisted to reintegrate smoothly into society, adding that government is committed to helping them rebuild their lives after the difficult experience.

Speaking to the media, Ms Ocloo says government is committed to ensuring that all returnees are properly assisted to resettle and rebuild their livelihoods.

According to her, the repatriation exercise became necessary after many Ghanaian residents were affected by demolition activities, leaving them stranded and without means of livelihood.

She explained that government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, coordinated the safe return of the affected nationals.

“I want to sincerely thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as His Excellency the President and all stakeholders who ensured our brothers and sisters were brought home safely,” she said.

Madam Ocloo stressed that government’s priority now is to provide sustained support to help the returnees reintegrate smoothly into society.

“The government is ever ready to support them so that whatever losses they have suffered, they can get back on their feet and make their stay in Ghana fruitful,” she stated.

She disclosed that officials are currently compiling data on all returnees to ensure they receive coordinated assistance, including transportation to their respective hometowns.

“We are taking their contact details so that we can support them properly. We will also provide transport to take them to their various destinations,” she added.

She further revealed that although 303 returnees were officially received, some are currently located in other parts of the country, including Greater Accra, Takoradi, Cape Coast and the Eastern Region.

Upon arrival, the returnees underwent medical screening conducted by health professionals, including doctors and nurses.

“They all went through screening. We had health workers, nurses and doctors on site to attend to them,” she said.

According to her, some of the returnees had minor health concerns such as coughs and were promptly treated.

“Some of them had coughs and were attended to immediately,” she said.

She also confirmed that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other agencies have provided relief items to support the returnees in the immediate term.

“From NADMO, we are giving them relief items to sustain them until they get back on their feet,” she added.

Madam Ocloo reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring the successful reintegration of all affected persons, describing them as “brothers and sisters” who must be supported to rebuild their lives.

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