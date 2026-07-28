WAFCON 2026: Tanzania stun South Africa as Côte d’Ivoire make winning return

Group B of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations produced two major storylines on Monday as Tanzania stunned former champions South Africa 2-1 before Côte d'Ivoire marked their long-awaited return to the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Burkina Faso.

The two results transformed the complexion of one of the competition's most competitive groups, leaving Tanzania and Côte d'Ivoire level on three points after the opening round of matches while South Africa and Burkina Faso were left searching for a response.

Thembi Kgatlana created an opportunity for Hildah Magaia, whose effort narrowly missed the target, while Karabo Dhlamini struck the woodwork with a powerful long-range attempt as South Africa looked increasingly likely to score.

Instead, Tanzania struck against the run of play.

Diana Msewa beat Bongeka Gamede before finishing calmly beyond Dlamini in the 37th minute to give the East Africans the lead.

South Africa almost equalised before the break through Kgatlana, but goalkeeper Najiati Idrisa produced an excellent save.

The pressure finally paid off in first-half stoppage time when Bambanani Mbane reacted quickest after Idrisa had made another save, heading home the equaliser to send the teams into half-time level.

The former champions nearly completed the turnaround moments after the restart as Refiloe Jane came close to putting South Africa ahead. However, Tanzania had the final word.

Substitute Hasnath Ubamba delivered the decisive moment in the 86th minute, turning past her marker before firing a composed finish beyond Dlamini to secure all three points and spark celebrations among the East African side.

Later in Casablanca, Côte d'Ivoire ensured they also made the perfect start to Group B. Competing at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 12 years, the Lady Elephants wasted little time asserting themselves against Burkina Faso.

Rebecca Elloh opened the scoring from the penalty spot after only seven minutes, settling any early nerves and allowing Côte d'Ivoire to dictate the contest.

Rosemonde Kouassi then created the second goal for Ines Konan, who doubled the advantage in the 14th minute before adding her second nine minutes later following an assist from Nsira Ouedraogo.

The clinical first-half display left Burkina Faso facing a daunting challenge after the interval.

The Lady Stallions responded positively immediately after the restart when Adama Congo reduced the deficit in the 46th minute after being set up by Balkissa Sawadogo.

Any hopes of a comeback, however, were short-lived.

Ouedraogo restored Côte d'Ivoire's three-goal cushion in the 56th minute, completing an impressive team performance that secured all three points.

Tanzania now prepare to face Burkina Faso on Friday, while South Africa must recover quickly against Côte d'Ivoire to avoid placing their qualification hopes under serious pressure.

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