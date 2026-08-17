Toxic exposure from galamsey puts elderly at greater risk of kidney damage — Public health expert

Elderly people could face a compounded health crisis from exposure to toxic chemicals associated with illegal mining, medical doctor and public health researcher Floret Maame Owusu has warned.

She said age-related decline in the functioning of vital organs, particularly the kidneys, could make older people more vulnerable to pollutants entering the body through contaminated water and other sources.

Speaking during the tenth edition of the Loud and Green X Space, held under the theme “Galamsey: The Health and Livelihood Crisis,” Dr Owusu identified the elderly as one of the groups most at risk from the health effects of illegal mining.

“I will say the elderly,” she said when asked which groups were most vulnerable to galamsey-related health effects.

Dr Owusu explained that the kidneys of older people may have a reduced capacity to remove harmful substances from the body.

“When they drink water and then they take in all of these chemicals that are brought about by the galamsey, their kidneys, which are declining in function, have difficulty even taking out these chemicals,” she said.

She warned that prolonged exposure could contribute to kidney damage, high blood pressure and neurological problems, potentially worsening existing health conditions among older people.

“And so they get more exposed to them. And then it results in diseases like, like, of course, destroying their kidneys and resulting in high blood pressure and other neurological diseases,” she added.

The public health researcher said another concern was that some symptoms associated with toxic exposure could easily be dismissed as normal effects of ageing.

She cited numbness, twitching of the hands and shaking as examples of symptoms that could be overlooked, potentially delaying the decision to seek medical attention.

“And so some of these symptoms might be mistaken for old age. And so there will be delay even in seeking health care when in effect, actually, it is being caused by exposure to some of these chemicals,” Dr Owusu said.

She stressed that this could make elderly people particularly vulnerable because an underlying condition linked to environmental exposure might go undetected for longer.

“And so they are really, in my opinion, they are really vulnerable when it comes to exposure to galamsey,” she said.

The warning comes amid growing concerns about the health implications of illegal mining and exposure to toxic substances associated with mining activities, including mercury, cyanide, lead and arsenic.

Dr Owusu has previously cautioned that some consequences of prolonged exposure may not become apparent immediately, with certain health conditions potentially emerging years after exposure.

She therefore called for early action to limit exposure and protect communities rather than waiting for the full health consequences of environmental contamination to emerge.

The discussion was part of the tenth edition of the Loud and Green X Space, which brought together health and environmental experts to examine the impact of illegal mining on the health, livelihoods and wellbeing of communities across Ghana.

The concerns also add to calls for stronger action against illegal mining, particularly in areas where contaminated water sources and degraded environments continue to expose communities to potential health risks.

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