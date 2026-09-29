‘We have to say sorry’ – Queiroz apologises after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Gambia

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has apologised to Ghanaian supporters following his side’s humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer their second consecutive defeat in Group C, leaving their hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in serious jeopardy.

The loss came after Ghana had taken control of the game early on, but The Gambia staged a remarkable comeback to claim all three points and leave the Black Stars bottom of the group without a point after two matches.

Queiroz expressed his disappointment after the match and offered a heartfelt apology to the fans who watched Ghana suffer another damaging defeat on home soil.

“Myself, the staff, all the players, we are deeply sad, deeply sad with the result that happened here today. And we have to say sorry to our fans, to our supporters,” Queiroz said.

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