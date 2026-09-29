Football | National

‘We have to say sorry’ – Queiroz apologises after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Gambia

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  29 September 2026 10:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has apologised to Ghanaian supporters following his side’s humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer their second consecutive defeat in Group C, leaving their hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in serious jeopardy.

The loss came after Ghana had taken control of the game early on, but The Gambia staged a remarkable comeback to claim all three points and leave the Black Stars bottom of the group without a point after two matches.

Queiroz expressed his disappointment after the match and offered a heartfelt apology to the fans who watched Ghana suffer another damaging defeat on home soil.

“Myself, the staff, all the players, we are deeply sad, deeply sad with the result that happened here today. And we have to say sorry to our fans, to our supporters,” Queiroz said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group