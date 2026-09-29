Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has apologised to Ghanaian supporters following his side’s humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer their second consecutive defeat in Group C, leaving their hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in serious jeopardy.
The loss came after Ghana had taken control of the game early on, but The Gambia staged a remarkable comeback to claim all three points and leave the Black Stars bottom of the group without a point after two matches.
Queiroz expressed his disappointment after the match and offered a heartfelt apology to the fans who watched Ghana suffer another damaging defeat on home soil.
“Myself, the staff, all the players, we are deeply sad, deeply sad with the result that happened here today. And we have to say sorry to our fans, to our supporters,” Queiroz said.
Latest Stories
-
2026 Women’s Super Cup: FC Savannah beat Epiphany Warriors to win trophy for first time
3 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘The last time Ghana won was eight games ago’ – Carlos Queiroz
22 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Gambia defeat doesn’t make me a loser – Carlos Queiroz
26 minutes
-
2027 AFCONQ: Late goals seal 2-0 for Côte d’Ivoire against Somalia
37 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: My resignation won’t solve Ghana football issues – Queiroz
42 minutes
-
Morocco call off Ghana friendly after Black Stars’ AFCON setback
48 minutes
-
‘We have to say sorry’ – Queiroz apologises after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Gambia
55 minutes
-
New Yorker identified as Yaw Boahene, 57, killed after bag was caught in subway train doors
1 hour
-
Former American Idol contestant and pastor found guilty of murdering wife
1 hour
-
Trump rules out joint US-China venture to develop AI
2 hours
-
‘Beating Ghana did not surprise me’ – Gambia boss
2 hours
-
OpenAI agents get rebrand – as ‘dots’ – while safety worries delay new model
2 hours
-
US ban on Canadian alcohol and dairy takes effect as trade war drags on
2 hours
-
Baffour Awuah’s EOCO case reopens Equity Savings & Loans file as SIC recovery battle emerges
2 hours
-
Ghana ranked 5th source of cocaine seized at Antwerp, Belgium in 2025
2 hours