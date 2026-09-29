AFCON 2027Q: Ghana surrender two-goal lead to lose to Gambia

Ghana suffered a second successive defeat in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Gambia came from behind to win 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars had taken the lead through Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan before Gambia scored four to stage the comeback.

Ghana struggled to create chances in the opening stages, with the visitors registering the only shot on target after 19 minutes.

The Black Stars gradually found their rhythm and created their first meaningful opening four minutes later when Nuamah picked out Felix Afena-Gyan, whose effort resulted in a corner.

The resulting set-piece led to a penalty after a challenge on defender Jerome Opoku was deemed to have been a foul.

Nuamah stepped up in the 27th minute and calmly sent his penalty into the bottom-right corner to give Ghana the lead.

Five minutes later, Ghana doubled their advantage as Afena-Gyan scored from a free-kick.

However, Gambia immediately responded two minutes after Ghana's second goal as captain Gideon Mensah gave away a penalty, allowing Mohammed Badamosi to reduce the deficit from the spot.

Gambia continued to grow into the game and drew level four minutes before half-time.

Ghana's defence failed to clear a ball from a throw-in, allowing Omar Colley to pounce and finish to make it 2-2.

The visitors completed the turnaround in the 68th minute when Ebrima Colley finished a loose ball after the Ghana defence once again failed to deal with the danger.

Mensah, who had earlier conceded the penalty, was unable to clear the loose ball before Colley took advantage to put Gambia ahead.

Colley had his second on the day and Gambia’s fourth to complete the win for the visitors in injury time.

The defeat leaves Ghana's qualification hopes hanging in the balance after losing both of their opening two Group C matches.

The Black Stars will have another opportunity to revive their campaign when they face Somalia in November.

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