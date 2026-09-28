AFCON 2027Q: ‘I was not happy that Ghana lost to Côte d’Ivoire’ – Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he was “not happy” with Ghana’s defeat to Côte d’Ivoire but remains proud of his players for trying to win the game.

Ghana opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké, with Malick Yalcouyé and Franck Kessié scoring for the hosts.

“Just like the fans, I was not happy that Ghana lost to Côte d’Ivoire but I’m proud that we tried to win the game,” Queiroz said.

The Portuguese coach believes the Black Stars showed the right attitude despite failing to get a result in his first competitive game since returning for a second spell.

Ghana must now quickly regroup as they prepare to host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Queiroz has stressed the importance of focusing on the next game as he begins the process of rebuilding the Black Stars.

The defeat in Bouaké leaves Ghana without a point after the opening round of Group C matches, making a positive response against The Gambia important to their qualifying campaign.

Ghana missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and are now seeking a return to the continental tournament in 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.