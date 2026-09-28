AFCON 2027Q: There’s no problem with the Black Stars – Carlos Queiroz

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Head coach of the Black Stars Carlos Queiroz believes there are no problems with the national team despite the recent poor run of results.

The senior national team have just one win from their last 11 games and have failed to convince Ghanaians after back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations group stage exits and failing to qualify for the last edition.

Queiroz, who was appointed the head coach of the team before the 2026 World Cup, has managed just one win in charge of the team from six games, including losing the opening game of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Black Stars' home game against Gambia, the Portuguese coach said there are no issues in the national team.

"Black Stars are facing a couple of challenges, a couple of problems, but Black Stars is not a problem. Like everything in life...we face challenges, and our duty as professionals is to solve the problems," he said.

"Yes, we are facing some challenges; that is the challenge we have in front of us, but Black Stars was never a problem, Black Stars is not a problem, and Black Stars will never be a problem in the future."

Ghana host Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, hoping to claim their first points of the AFCON qualifying series.

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