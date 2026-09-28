Baffour Awuah sues Akwatia MP, Blakk Rasta over alleged false statements

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has filed a Writ of Summons against the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, and broadcaster Abubakar Alhassan Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, over statements he alleges are false and defamatory.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 28, the Manhyia South MP said he had taken the two individuals to court for what he described as the publication of falsehoods about his person. He said the decision followed statements he believes have damaged his reputation.

“I have today, 28th September 2026, filed a Writ of Summons against the underlisted persons for spewing falsehoods against my person,” he stated, naming Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Abubakar Alhassan, also known as Blakk Rasta, as the defendants.

Mr Baffour Awuah said he had opted for a civil action rather than pursuing criminal proceedings over the alleged publication of false information.

“Unlike the government, I have chosen the path of democrats, by seeking relief through civil court rather than pursuing criminal prosecution for the publication of false news,” he said.

The legal action comes amid a separate dispute involving the detention of Salomey Awiti Baffoe and Camilla Alhassan.

Mr Baffour Awuah alleged that the two women were being held in police custody as part of what he described as an attempt by state security agencies to intimidate him over his efforts to secure their release.

The MP further alleged that Salomey Baffoe, a mother of three, was taken into custody by state security agents late on Saturday.

He maintained that the development would not deter him from pursuing what he described as a fight for the rights of the two women.

“The above having been said, I wish to state that the attempt by the government to intimidate and silence me in my quest to fight for the poor mother of three (3) minor children who was kidnapped by state security agents… and remains in police custody has failed,” he said.

He added that his immediate focus remained on securing the freedom of the two women and facilitating their return to their families.

“I remain committed to fighting for Madam Salomey Awiti Bafoh’s liberty as well as Camilla Alhassan to ensure that they are reunited with their family who await their return,” he stated.

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