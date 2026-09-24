Attempted arrest of Baffour Awuah was unjustified and dangerous – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has questioned the attempted arrest of Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, describing the incident as unjustified and dangerous to Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued that an earlier invitation from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was directed at the law firm where Mr Baffour Awuah is a senior partner rather than at him personally.

“The matter for the invitation really was not against the person of lawyer Ajii Baffour. It was directed at the office of the law firm at which he operates,” he said.

According to the former Majority Leader, the firm was contacted as an entity and its senior partner, who had subsequently become a Member of Parliament, was asked to assist with an investigation in his capacity as an officer of the firm.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Mr Baffour Awuah consulted the Clerk of Parliament after receiving the invitation and was advised that another senior officer of the law firm could represent it.

He said a senior female officer of the firm subsequently appeared before investigators on three occasions and submitted a statement on behalf of the firm.

“They entertained her and engaged her on three different occasions. The climax of which was a statement that the lady on behalf of the firm submitted,” he said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned why the MP was subsequently traced to the court premises and an attempt made to take him into custody if the firm had already cooperated with investigators.

“So why out of the blue do they trace and track Baffour to the court premises and attempt an arrest?” he asked.

He described the development as “an aftershock” that, in his view, had no justification.

“What they are saying clearly is an aftershock. It comes with no justification,” he said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also raised concerns about the implications of the incident for parliamentary privileges and the relationship between state investigative bodies and Parliament.

“It is dangerous to our democracy,” he said.

EOCO has disputed the account that the matter had effectively been resolved through the law firm’s cooperation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, the Office said Mr Baffour Awuah had been invited on two occasions in February 2026 to assist with an ongoing investigation, but that the invitations were not honoured.

EOCO said the subsequent attempt to arrest the MP formed part of lawful steps taken to secure his attendance.

The attempted arrest was not completed after the situation escalated, with the Office saying its officers assessed that proceeding further could endanger public safety.

EOCO also said it recognised and respected the constitutional privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament, but stressed that parliamentary membership does not by itself bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

The Office said the investigation remains active and that it would review available video evidence and the circumstances surrounding the incident before determining its next steps.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also referred to Articles 117, 118 and 123 of the Constitution, which he said provide protections governing the treatment of Members of Parliament and parliamentary officials.

He argued that Baffour Awuah, as a lawyer representing a client in court, was entitled to observe proceedings and discharge his professional responsibilities.

The attempted arrest occurred at the Accra High Court on Wednesday after Mr Baffour Awuah appeared as counsel for Salomey Baffoe Awiti, whose bail application was being heard. The hearing was subsequently adjourned to September 24.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have since generated competing accounts from the MP and EOCO, with the investigation remaining ongoing.

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