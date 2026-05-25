We’ll support 24-hour economy if it is properly structured — Baffour Awuah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Vice Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says the Minority in Parliament will support the 24-hour economy policy only if it is properly structured, operationalised and grounded in clear economic realities.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews Desk on Monday, May 25, Mr Baffour Awuah said the policy, in its current form, cannot be considered a credible national economic programme.

He explained that while the concept could potentially create jobs for ordinary Ghanaians, it must first be clearly defined and supported by practical implementation measures.

According to him, “the 24-hour economy was just a slogan”, adding that the Minority would only back it once it became a functional policy. “We will support the 24-hour economy if it exists. Why wouldn’t we support something that will create jobs for the ordinary Ghanaian? We will support it, but it is non-existent,” he said.

Mr Baffour Awuah further argued that the idea should not be treated as a standalone policy, but rather as an outcome of broader economic activity driven by demand and supply conditions.

He stressed that “the 24-hour economy is consequential; it cannot be a main policy”, insisting that sustainable economic activity cannot be created solely through political design.

He questioned the practicality of sustaining round-the-clock business operations without sufficient market demand, noting that businesses respond primarily to economic realities rather than policy declarations.

Mr Baffour Awuah also suggested that Ghanaians are politically discerning and capable of assessing campaign promises critically, arguing that the proposal had been overstated for political gain.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.