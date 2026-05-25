Football | National

‘I’m excited for their future’ – Boye-Hlorkah impressed by Black Maidens after Liberia win

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  25 May 2026 12:17pm
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Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah believes the future of women's football in Ghana is very bright after watching Ghana's U17 in the Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Boye-Hlorkah was in attendance for the Black Maidens' 6-0 win in the first leg of their second round qualifier against Liberia.

Five goals in the second half ensured a healthy advantage for Joe Nana Adarkwa's side ahead of the return fixture next weekend.

Quizzed on what the future of women's football in Ghana looks like after the game, the Nottingham Forest midfielder said in an interview with OwuraTube, "Massively, I feel there is a lot of there are a lot of talent out there, there are a lot of quality players out there.

"I have seen the girls today, the passion, the goals scored, and the dominance in the performance. It was a joy to watch, and I am excited for their future."

The Black Maidens will be hoping they can sail over the Liberia hurdle before turning attention to the final round of the qualifiers, where they will face one of Senegal or Cameroon.

Ghana is hoping to return to the U17 Women's World Cup after recovering their recent ban in the last two qualifiers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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