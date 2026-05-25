‘I’m excited for their future’ – Boye-Hlorkah impressed by Black Maidens after Liberia win

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Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah believes the future of women's football in Ghana is very bright after watching Ghana's U17 in the Women's World Cup Qualifiers.
Boye-Hlorkah was in attendance for the Black Maidens' 6-0 win in the first leg of their second round qualifier against Liberia.
Five goals in the second half ensured a healthy advantage for Joe Nana Adarkwa's side ahead of the return fixture next weekend.
Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah spent time with players from the Right to Dream Academy at the Accra Sports Stadium.— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 23, 2026
She was in attendance for the Black Maidens U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/tH5LF4FgO3
Quizzed on what the future of women's football in Ghana looks like after the game, the Nottingham Forest midfielder said in an interview with OwuraTube, "Massively, I feel there is a lot of there are a lot of talent out there, there are a lot of quality players out there.
The Black Maidens left a good impression on Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah over the weekend. #JoySports— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 25, 2026
🎥 @OwuraTube pic.twitter.com/wYmQUZvpD9
"I have seen the girls today, the passion, the goals scored, and the dominance in the performance. It was a joy to watch, and I am excited for their future."
The Black Maidens will be hoping they can sail over the Liberia hurdle before turning attention to the final round of the qualifiers, where they will face one of Senegal or Cameroon.
Ghana is hoping to return to the U17 Women's World Cup after recovering their recent ban in the last two qualifiers.
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