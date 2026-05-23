2026 U17 WWCQ: Goalfest in Accra as Black Maidens hit Liberia for six

Ghana recorded a crushing win over Liberia in the first leg of their U17 Women's World Cup second round qualifier on Saturday.

The Black Maidens defeated Liberia by six goals to nil at the Accra Sports Stadium to register a healthy first leg advantage.

Joe Nana Adarkwa's side had two goals ruled out for offside in the opening 25 minutes of the game, but eventually broke the deadlock in the 31st minute. A great play from the left wing by Jessica Appiah was eventually finished off by Daniella Abass from close range to make it 1-0.

A flurry of chances from there on came, but the Black Maidens were not efficient in front of the goal as they took the 1-0 into the break.

After the recess, Ghana doubled their lead through skipper Seidatu Wahab from the penalty spot after the referee had spotted a handball in the box.

ICYMI: Ghana beat Liberia in the U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers second round first leg fixture.



The Black Maidens won 6-0. pic.twitter.com/1UgKgZUR9t — Lawrence Degraft Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) May 23, 2026

It was two goals in quick succession after Linda Achiaa turned defence into attack before rounding off the goalkeeper and then scoring from close range to make it 3-0.

Substitute Priscilla Mensah also teed up Jessica Appiah to increase the tally to four goals before the former also grabbed an opportunity to be on the scoresheet with Ghana's fifth of the game.

Just as the game looked to be ending 5-0, a ridiculous high line from the Liberians played on Mavis Yeboah in the eyes of the referee, who went on to register the Maidens' sixth goal of the game to wrap up the victory.

The Black Maidens, who saw off competition from Togo in the first round, will now look to put the game to bed in the second leg which is scheduled for next weekend in Liberia.

Ghana will face Cameroon or Senegal in the final round of the qualifiers should they advance ahead of their Liberian counterparts.

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