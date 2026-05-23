World Corporate Golf Challenge Ghana officially launches 2026 season

The World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Ghana has officially launched its 2026 tournament season in Accra, with the highly anticipated National Final scheduled for July 10, 2026, at the prestigious Achimota Golf Club.

Unveiled during a premium media briefing, the world’s largest corporate golf initiative returns to Ghana to deliver an unparalleled blend of corporate networking and competitive sporting excellence for the nation’s business elite.

Globally recognized as the ultimate intersection of business and sport, the WCGC provides top executives, business owners, and decision-makers across sectors including banking, telecommunications, energy, and technology, with a unique platform to connect, collaborate, and compete on the golf course.

The winning corporate team from the National Final will earn an all-expenses-paid opportunity to represent Ghana at the prestigious WCGC World Finals in Beijing, China.

The international event will see Ghana’s finest corporate golfers compete against champions from more than 30 countries, offering exceptional global exposure and networking opportunities.

WCGC Ghana also announced the support of several key partners and sponsors, including Boab Engineering Services Limited (BESL), Landers Oil and Gas, Raju Ghana Ltd, Black Star Group, Office Bureau, The GC Brand by Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd, Balfour Beatty, Levotude Ltd, and Micasso Tiles.

Metro TV has officially signed on as the headline media partner for the 2026 season.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Partner of WCGC Ghana, Catherine Fabbi, emphasized the strategic value of golf in business development.

Catherine Fabbi, Executive Partner, World Corporate Golf Challenge Ghana

“Golf is far more than a recreational pastime; it is a high-yield strategic asset. Over an 18-hole round, conversations flow naturally, long-term relationships are forged, and major business deals are conceptualized,” she said.

Beyond elite corporate engagement, the 2026 WCGC Ghana season is also focused on inclusivity and sports development.

The organizers reaffirmed their commitment to increasing female participation in corporate golf, with Catherine Fabbi also serving as the National Ladies Coordinator for the Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

Corporate registration for the tournament is now officially open, with businesses encouraged to register their executive two-man teams early to secure participation slots.

Various sponsorship packages also remain available for premium brands seeking high-impact corporate visibility.

Representatives from sponsoring organizations, including Mary Okechuku Landers of Landers Oil and Gas Ltd and Michelle Kwame of Levotude Advisory, highlighted the importance of golf as a powerful tool for networking and relationship building.

Both firms noted that the tournament presents a valuable platform to enhance brand visibility while creating new business opportunities.

The launch event was attended by executives of Achimota Golf Club, golfers from various clubs, corporate partners, and stakeholders within Ghana’s golfing community.

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