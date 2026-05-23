ECG announces major transformer upgrade at Batsonaa – see the affected areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a major transformer replacement and upgrade project at the Batsonaa Primary Substation, even as engineers continue to battle widespread network faults that plunged scores of communities across the Ashanti, Tema, and Western Regions into darkness on Friday, May 22, 2026.

In a press release issued on Friday, the ECG disclosed that the upgrade forms part of the government's Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, designed to improve the reliability of power supply and reduce system overloads within the distribution network.

The project follows the successful completion of similar upgrade works at the Adenta, Nmai Dzorm, Lashibi, Teshie-Nungua, and Kumasi Ridge Primary Substations.

Batsonaa upgrade schedule

The ECG will replace the existing 20/26 MVA power transformer at the Batsonaa Substation with a higher-capacity 30/39 MVA transformer.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from Sunday, May 31, to Monday, June 1, 2026, with phased power interruptions lasting approximately six hours per affected group.

According to the detailed outage schedule, Group A, covering Mawako Fast Food, Alfa Trading, Goil Filling Station, Spintex Plaza, Coca Cola Factory, Kasapreko, China Mall, and other industries along the Spintex Road, will experience outages from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 31, and again from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Monday, 1st June.

Group B, including Watt son Factory, First Bank, Stanbic Bank, GCB, Access Bank, UBA Bank, Tropical Cables, and other facilities, will be affected from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 31.

Group C, covering Shop N Save, Entrance University, Nasco Shop, Kasapreko, Devtraco Ltd, Indomine Factory, and other areas along the Spintex Road, will experience outages from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am on Sunday, May 31.

Widespread faults hit Ashanti, Tema, Western Regions

These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage multiple network faults that struck on Friday, May 22, 2026.

In the Ashanti South Region, a fault in the network affected Edubiase, Fumso, Kwabenakwa, Asonkore, Alhaji Awal, and surrounding areas.

A separate fault in the same region disrupted power to Boko, Twedie, Foase, Ntronntroso, Trabuom, Ofoase, Manso Nkwanta, and surrounding areas. A third fault affected Dadiesoaba, Asafo, and the surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, a fault in the network affected Wildlife, PW Quarries, Eastern Quarries, Twin Quarries, Recycling, Inzag, Bright Cement, Mawu be ji be, Mobole, Ataa Mensah, Perftech, Zugbeynate, the Afienya Youth Leadership Training Centre, Philip Kope, Greenhouse Enclave, and surrounding areas.

A separate fault in the Tema Region disrupted power to Able Academy, Timber Market, Mavis Industries, Polyster, Community 25 Mall, Jaguar, Delexes University, Jordan City, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Level 400, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, an upstream challenge in the Tema Region caused widespread outages affecting Afienya, the Quarries, Greenhouse Enclave, Otsebreku, Okushibri, Jerusalem, Apollonia City, Katamanso, Promised Land, Elegant Homes, Data Centre, TOR Estates, Emmanuel Estates, Hot Oven, Afariwaa Junction, Yellow Signboard, Michell Camp and Gate, Kakasunaka, Gbetsile, Soldier Line, Tema International School, Don Bosco, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, Goshen, White Estates, Emef's Estates, Community 22, Official Town, New Town, Booster, Clementina, Ashaiman Circuit Courts, Dawhenya, Prampram, Central University, Star Steel, PS Global, Adom Estates, Miotso, Irrigation, Devtraco, the Dodowa Switching Station, and surrounding areas.

In the Western Region, a faulty transformer at Nkotompo left Nkotompo, Ngyeramoabekam, and the surrounding areas without power.

In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled upgrade works and the unplanned network faults.

The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned upgrade is necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network.

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