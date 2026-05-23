Football Noise, Economic Silence

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

When I listen to sports programmes on radio and television, especially football analysis, I am often stunned by the depth of knowledge displayed by panelists. The statistics, tactical breakdowns, passion and articulation are remarkable. Entire evenings are spent debating formations, substitutions and transfer strategies with serious intellectual energy.

And then I ask myself a painful question:

Why can we not create that same culture around entrepreneurship, industrialisation and national development?

Imagine prime-time discussions analysing why one Ghanaian factory failed while another succeeded. Imagine passionate debates about irrigation systems, export opportunities, taxation, manufacturing strategy and urban renewal. Imagine analysts discussing why roads in Ghana’s industrial enclaves remain in deplorable condition while more comfortable residential areas continue receiving priority infrastructure attention.

How does a nation tolerate craters and flooding around factories, warehouses and production zones that generate jobs and taxes, yet rapidly mobilise resources for aesthetically pleasing roads in elite communities like Tse Addo?

That alone should dominate national conversations.

Every damaged industrial road increases transport costs, destroys vehicles, delays production, discourages investment and weakens competitiveness. Poor industrial infrastructure is not merely an inconvenience. It is an economic tax on productivity.

A country’s dominant conversations eventually shape its competence.

Today, many young people can flawlessly analyse the weaknesses of Manchester United’s midfield or explain Arsenal’s pressing structure, yet struggle to explain how cocoa becomes a billion-dollar chocolate industry abroad while Ghana largely exports raw beans.

Football is not the problem. Entertainment matters. But prosperity comes when societies become intellectually obsessed with production, systems, innovation and problem-solving.

At the end of the day, a beautiful and functional country filled with thriving businesses, decent jobs, efficient infrastructure and financially secure citizens is far more meaningful than a society where enormous intellectual energy is devoted to football debates while conversations about production, industry and economic transformation remain weak and peripheral.

Public excitement without broad economic progress eventually becomes emotional entertainment masking structural decline.

We need entrepreneurship and national development programmes to command the same attention, respect and excitement as football shows. We need industrial experts, economists, engineers and business leaders to become as recognised and influential as star sports pundits. We need business and economic literacy to move beyond classrooms and boardrooms and become part of everyday street conversations, taxi debates, radio discussions and youth culture.

Because while football trophies create excitement for a season, economic transformation changes lives for generations.

And perhaps the greatest sign of national maturity is when a country begins to celebrate builders with the same passion it celebrates scorers.

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