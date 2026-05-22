From Snapchat Stories to Snapchat Headquarters: Chef Abbys is taking Ghana to the world one plate at a time

Inside Snapchat's headquarters in the United Kingdom, lunchtime had become something different.

Employees lined up in anticipation as conversations floated through hallways and people waited patiently for food carrying unfamiliar aromas and bold spices. There was curiosity in the air and excitement too. This was not the usual office lunch. On the menu that day was Ghana.

More than 300 Snapchat employees queued to taste authentic Ghanaian dishes prepared from Chef Abbys' recipes alongside Snapchat's in house culinary team. Standing in the middle of it all and watching people wait to experience flavours from her culture, Chef Abbys could hardly process the scene before her.

Years ago, Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly known as Chef Abbys, had been creating content on Snapchat as a young creator, building her audience one post at a time. Now she had returned, not as someone using the platform to tell stories, but as the chef whose recipes had taken over the kitchen at Snapchat's UK headquarters.

For her, the moment felt surreal.

"From creating content on Snapchat to now bringing Ghanaian food into Snapchat HQ, honestly I still cannot believe this is real," she wrote, later describing the experience as one of the biggest highlights of her career.

What made the moment significant was not simply the setting or the number of people in the room. It was what the scene represented. A Ghanaian woman stood at the centre of a global technology company and watched her culture become the attraction. It was not being explained from the sidelines or introduced as something unfamiliar. It was being celebrated.

For years, African cuisine has occupied an interesting space in global food conversations. It is deeply loved by those who grew up with it but has often remained underrepresented on international platforms. While cuisines from different parts of the world have become household names across continents, many African dishes still arrive accompanied by explanations. People often ask what they are, how they are eaten and what ingredients they contain.

Chef Abbys appears determined to change that narrative and she is doing so through one of the most universal forms of connection, Food.

Chef Abbys introduced British YouTubers, Josh and Ollie to Ghanaian food

Across her UK tour, she has moved through spaces that seem very different from one another yet are all connected by a common purpose. From schools and diplomatic offices to technology companies and celebrated restaurants, every stop has become another opportunity to tell a story about Ghana and Africa.

Days before stepping into Snapchat's offices, she sat with British high school students during a Snapchat UK philanthropy session and spoke about creativity and her journey as a content creator. Reflecting on the experience afterwards, she wrote, "One of my life goals is to mentor the next generation of creators to own their narratives and push boundaries more than I have."

Chef Abbys and some British high school students during a Snapchat UK philanthropy session

She was not serving food in that room. She was serving perspective. She was sharing lessons about identity, ownership and believing that your story deserves to be seen.

At York Mead Primary School in Watford, the atmosphere shifted once again. During a "Ghana Afternoon" session, children gathered around her with curiosity and excitement as she introduced them to Ghanaian snacks and demonstrated how to make local treats. There were puzzles, conversations and moments of laughter that felt far removed from carefully planned media appearances.

"I love kids so much," she later shared.

The statement was simple but revealing because beneath the growing recognition and international opportunities lies something that seems central to Chef Abbys' journey. It is connection.

That same spirit followed her into conversations with fellow chefs. Her visit to Akoko, one of the few Michelin starred African restaurants in the world, became another meaningful stop on her journey. Speaking as a chef herself, she expressed admiration for how African cuisine was being represented and appreciated at such a high level.

"I was very much impressed at how my co-chefs have elevated the taste of African food here in London," she said.

Then there was another moment that felt deeply Ghanaian in spirit.

At the residence of Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson welcomed Chef Abbys with more than hospitality and conversation. She cooked for her personally, preparing a special Ga style okro stew.

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, H.E. Sabah Zita Benson cooked with Chef Abbys

For many people outside Ghana, it may seem like a simple act. For Ghanaians, it means much more than that. Food has always occupied a special place within the culture. It is how homes welcome visitors. It is how families celebrate together. It is often how affection and care are expressed before words are even spoken.

Chef Abbys understood the significance of the gesture immediately.

"This is what Ghana is about," she said.

Her journey also included reconnecting with TikTok UK where conversations extended beyond food and into broader discussions around opportunities for African creators. There were conversations around creator tools, global visibility and the importance of ensuring African creators can access monetisation opportunities on international platforms.

Then came another milestone that reflected her expanding vision. Partnering with Soul Mama Islington for her first international brunch experience, Chef Abbys curated a special three course menu inspired by African flavours and storytelling. It followed earlier work on a Ghanaian and British fusion menu for King's Birthday celebrations and reflected her desire to continue creating experiences that place African food stories at the centre.

Viewed individually, these moments might appear to be separate events across a tour schedule. Taken together, however, they reveal something much larger. This UK tour is not simply about introducing dishes to people who have never tasted them before. It is about changing perception and creating visibility.

Food has always done more than satisfy hunger. Food carries memory. Food preserves identity. Food creates connections between people who may have otherwise remained strangers.

Perhaps that is why the image of more than 300 Snapchat employees standing in line feels powerful. Not because of the number itself, but because somewhere between the sounds of conversation and the aroma of spices moving through the building, something quietly meaningful was taking place.

People were not simply waiting for lunch.

They were waiting to experience Ghana.

For Chef Abbys, the tour will eventually end. Flights will land, schedules will slow down and suitcases will be unpacked; but some moments remain long after the plates have been cleared away.

Watching people queue for Ghanaian food inside one of the world's largest technology companies feels like one of those moments because sometimes cultural breakthroughs do not arrive through grand announcements.

Sometimes they arrive carrying the smell of home.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.