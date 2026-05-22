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GNFS rescues trapped driver after cargo truck overturns at Fante New Town

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 3:56pm
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Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Techiman Municipality have successfully rescued a driver who became trapped after a cargo truck overturned at Fante New Town in the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after the Techiman Fire Station received a distress call at about 1557 hours reporting a road traffic accident in the area.

A six-member rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene within minutes, where they found a MAN Diesel cargo truck with registration number AC-451-23 lying on its side.

The vehicle, which was transporting 250 boxes of Obolo soap, had trapped the driver beneath the wreckage, but firefighters managed to extricate him safely after swift rescue operations and also salvaged portions of the goods.

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