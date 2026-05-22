Photos: Vice President commissions 100 new Metro Mass Transit buses

The Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has commissioned 100 new buses for Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) as part of government efforts to strengthen Ghana’s public transport system and improve mobility for commuters nationwide.

The commissioning, held in collaboration with the management of MMTL and officials from the Ministry of Transport, was done on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

The buses form part of a wider government intervention to deploy 300 buses across the country to improve safe, reliable, and affordable transport services.

Authorities confirmed that the buses have been fully registered, insured, inspected, and prepared for immediate deployment to high-demand routes nationwide.

The Vice President commended stakeholders for their role in delivering the project, including MMTL management led by Managing Director Kale Caesar, the Ministry of Transport, and partners such as MAC Ghana.

The initiative is expected to ease pressure on commuters, improve accessibility, and restore confidence in public transport services.

The Vice President also emphasised the need for stronger local participation in transport manufacturing and assembly as part of Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

Management and staff of MMTL were further urged to ensure proper maintenance and disciplined operations to protect public investment.

The commissioning forms part of the government’s broader strategy to improve infrastructure and enhance public service delivery across key sectors.

Below are photos from the commissioning:

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